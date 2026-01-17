Introduction

This is a follow on post from the previous article on the Debate to amendments of Legislation: Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at committee stage (day 6).

Lord Harper speech ‘trust the experts’

I watched most the debate live for 5 hours without any streaming issues yet when Lord Harper started to speak about evidence revealled at the COVID inquiry, (from 17.13.31 - 17.13.38) namely medical discrimination vs DNRs placed on learning disabled people the stream blacked out.

‘‘In an earlier debate, my noble friend Lord Markham talked about relying on the experts, but we cannot do that because we know that they do not always make the right decision…’’

Hansard reveals all

Highlighted comments in bold excluded during the live stream.

…We know that, during the Covid pandemic, many people with learning disabilities were given ‘‘Do not resuscitate” notices because some people had made the decision that their lives were not as worthwhile as others.’’

‘‘People made decisions about them that they would not have made about somebody who did not have a learning disability.’’

Thoughts

A thorough examination of the evidence in realtion to the application of DNACPR carried out during lockdown as revealled at the UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘whitewash’ can be viewed here and here with further evidence available at Mencap.org.uk

