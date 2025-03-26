Introduction

Exclusive tour de force compilation of powerful testimony from both the UK and Scottish COVID-19 inquiries around extremely concerning hospital/ambulance protocols used during the ‘pandemic.’ Both inquiries touted as ‘whitewashes’ by many COVID critics and freedom groups and where i would agree heavy bias is in place favouring lockdowns, masks etc that should not take away from the fact many raw truths are being told and it is these that should be amplified for debate because by ignoring it…who does that really help?

Medical ethics jettisoned.

Patients dying alone.

Misuse DNACPR.

Powers of attorney discarded.

‘COVID’ drug trials.

Medical discrimination on those with learning disabilities and down's syndrome.

Ambulances drove off and left patients.

