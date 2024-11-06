Overview

Having listened to this session and read the witness statement (of which both the inquiry and participant are fully aware) i felt this was a very rushed testimony with both the witness and counsel doing upmost to obfuscate the unarguable LOCKDOWN policy harms on children/infants under the guise of ‘COVID’ with the ultimate question of — were ANY of the restrictions required in the first place? that was never asked.

Introduction

Marguerite Hunter Blair is currently the Chief Executive of Play Scotland. She has held this role since January 2006. Play Scotland is the lead organisation for the development and promotion of play in Scotland. It was formed in 1998 and aims to make the child's right to play a reality in Scotland.

Context

I think it’s important to highlight that not a single healthy child died ‘‘involving’’ ‘COVID-19’ during the entire ‘pandemic’ period in Scotland and that the Royal children’s hospital in Glasgow recorded <5 admissions to ICU in those under 16 from 2020-2023. None of this data mentioned during the session.

The facts show, regardless of your views on ‘COVID’ it was officially never a serious disease for young people. However the ADMITTED lockdown harms upon this cohort have been extremely serious and are ongoing!

NB: There are approx 1 million 0-19 yo’s in Scotland

Testimony highlights

The cost of lockdown was to harm the health of future generations.

Short and long term adverse mental health consequences

Delays in language and developmental skills

Delays in learning ability

Motor and personal skills adverserly impacted

Ability to play adversely impacted

‘‘Children missed FUN, FRIENDS, FAMILY and FREEDOM… this produced a HUGE stress and anxiety in them.’’

‘‘They really wanted their schools re-opened.’’

Language delays

Increases in speech and language delays in young children due to lockdown ongoing.

‘‘During COVID (increased anxiety, mental health concerns) we could start to see all this increasing...experientially people were saying this is actually getting worse ...it’s something to be VERY concerned about.’’

Paragraph 69 ‘COVID’ did it

Play

Staff observed the ‘pandemic’ restrictions effected the development of essential personal skills in young children.

‘‘Alot of these learned behaviours which are essential going forward haven’t been established.’’

‘‘The growth period between 0 and 8 is MASSIVE.’’

‘‘Embedded learning didn’t happen.’’

Physical development impacts

‘‘Even when schools went back children WEREN’T ALLOWED TO PLAY this didn’t just happen in early years but continued on into the school environment.’’

Statement Highlights

Much of this was skipped entirely during oral evidence or was only briefly mentioned with a dismissive attitude.

Children and young people's consultation 2021

‘‘One of the responses received from children and young people through this consultation was 'I can't have playdates or invite my friends round. No rugby, football, or judo. No school so can't see my friends.' Another stated 'I don't stop being a child, even with coronavirus. Don't forget children.’’

-Paragraph 40 of statement

Impacts on pre-school children

‘‘Children's emotional health suffered during lockdown because loneliness and social isolation adversely affected children's short- and long-term mental health.’’

-Paragraph 63 of statement

‘‘Staff at Play Scotland and member settings have observed significant effects on the social and emotional development of children attending early learning and childcare settings.’’

-Paragraph 64 of statement

‘‘Enforced social distancing and heightened hygiene measures increased anxiety , while loneliness and isolation adversely affected both short- and long-term mental health, and Play Scotland found that these negative impacts were greater for children from marginalised and disadvantaged groups.’’

-Paragraph 64 of statement

Language and communication

‘‘Staff at Play Scotland and member settings have observed significant delays in the development of children's language and communication skills , including children using recognisable speech and language, as well as essential conversational skills, such as waiting for a response. The restrictions meant that children had less opportunity to socialise and communicate with peers or other adults, particularly those who did not attend critical childcare hubs.’’

-Paragaph 65 of statement

Personal skills

‘‘Staff at Play Scotland and member settings have observed significant impacts on children's learning of essential personal skills and hygiene practices typically developed through playful learning in early learning and childcare settings. Crucial skills such as teeth brushing, hand washing, and toilet training are usually acquired through interactive play and role modelling, which foster independence and confidence.’’

-Paragraph 66 of statement

Motor skills

‘‘Staff at Play Scotland and member settings have observed significant impacts from the restrictions on children's motor skills typically developed through play opportunities in early learning and childcare group settings.’’

-Paragraph 67 of statement

‘‘Furthermore, restrictions on space and playtime significantly impacted children's gross motor skills, overall strength, and fitness level s. Many struggled with activities requiring longer walks, running, and movement, particularly in outdoor environments like woodlands, which affected their ability to climb and balance , thereby impacting their proprioception and vestibular development.’’

-Paragraph 68 of statement

Play

‘‘Staff from early learning and childcare settings that we work with observed that pandemic restriction measures significantly affected play in group settings .’’

‘‘Isolation hindered the development of essential social skills and cooperative play abilities, impacting children's social and emotional wellbeing and their readiness to engage in group activities upon returning to their early learning and childcare settings.’’

-Paragrpah 69 of statement

‘‘There was clear evidence from quite early on that children were being adversely affected by infection control measures, including measures to restrict their outdoor play opportunities.’’

-Paragraph 72 of statement

‘‘Children experienced the hardships of lockdown including months away from physical schooling (unless in hubs), playgrounds locked and play provision closed, leisure facilities , clubs and out of school activities not able to open, and opportunities to meet up with friends and family members severely limited.’’

-Paragraph 74 of statement

A Child Rights Impact Assessment published in 2022

It highlighted the impact on children's right to play and leisure in the first 3 months of ‘the pandemic.’ Top line messages indicated: (paragraph 73 of statement)

Children's wellbeing was adversly impacted, including their mental health

Children had restricted access to outdoor play and physical activity

Children had a lack of voice

The impact of poverty on families with children due to reduced incomes

The impact of social isolation on children

The disproportionate impact of restrictions on children, including those children who are disabled, care experienced, young carers, and/or experience other challenges

‘Lessons to be learned’

DESPITE the above admissions we see the normalisation of lockdown in preparation for ‘the next pandemic’ so long as children are ‘prioritised’.

‘‘Children's social and emotional wellbeing must be prioritised in all decisions relating to the easing of lockdowns and re-opening of schools; children's social and emotional needs must be considered as a priority at every decision point.’’

‘‘Adult-focused leisure and recreation facilities such as pubs, gyms and restaurants were opened without the parallel public attention being applied to children's play and other provision. This suggests that children's wider needs, except for education, were 'invisible' in this public health crisis.’’

Conclusions

Once again lockdown policy harms are conveniently brushed under the carpet with soft language and smiles, permissable under the guise of ‘COVID’ or ‘the pandemic.’ Just think if government pushed these policies WITHOUT the advertising of a deadly plague, would people have put up with it?

The reality is the only thing the population should have been protecting themsevles from in 2020 was the lockdowns, masks and harmful fear propaganda promoted by politicians, the mainstream media and public ‘‘health’’ experts….NOT ‘COVID.’

‘‘Furthermore, restrictions on space and playtime significantly impacted children's gross motor skills, overall strength, and fitness level s. Many struggled with activities requiring longer walks, running, and movement, particularly in outdoor environments like woodlands, which affected their ability to climb and balance , thereby impacting their proprioception and vestibular development.’’

-Paragraph 68 of statement

Note restrictions were promoted as pro public health. Those that opposed were accused of putting the welbeing of the country at risk. Is this yet more evidence the real conspiracy theorists have been calling the shots (literally) since 2020?

PHS report

The following was briefly mentioned during the session. Data below shows developmental concerns in children 13-15 months, 27-20 months and 4-5 years. This is what adults failing future generations looks like.

‘COVID’ didn’t do this.

Thanks for reading.

End

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0279-000001.pdf

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/covid19stats

https://www.playscotland.org/

https://www.playscotland.org/wp-content/uploads/Play-Scotland-Play-Strategy-Review-Play-in-Covid-2021.pdf

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13642987.2022.2057962#d1e468

Health in the Early Years in Scotland (HEYS) Dashboard-https://scotland.shinyapps.io/phs-health-in-the-early-years-in-scotland/