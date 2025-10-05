Not on the news

Exclusive tour de force highlights compilation the for lockdown and restrictions impact hearings conducted at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from 22nd September to 2nd October 2025. There are no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media articles on the vast majority of this shocking and extremely important evidence.

The following stated orally at inquiry or within a witness statement.

Lockdown and restrictions

Thoughts

All sceptic viewpoints from 2020 once considered fringe view or even conspiracy theory have been corroborated since 2023 at the world’s first official inquiry in Scotland to reveal the truth to the lockdown yet interest in these facts admitted under oath (known as THE gold standard in evidence taking) is all but non existent.

The full set of harrowing impact hearing slides from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry can be seen here.

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End