The bombshell Health and Social Care closing statements i previously covered here and each session is also available individually. However, given the wealth of material it was impossible to cover everything so you will likely discover many new revelations below from the world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the many horrors of lockdown.

No human rights for care home residents.

Care home residents imprisoned ‘like dogs in quarantine.’

Misuse DNACPR notices including blanket orders for care homes.

Inappropriate end of life care provision in care homes.

‘‘The evidence of interference with human rights from individuals and organisations is both compelling and overwhelming.’

‘‘The pandemic showed that people didn’t have human rights.’’

-Simon Crabb-Solicitor-Care Home Relatives Scotland

NB: Human rights exist to prevent abuse and mistreatment from those in power and ultimately prevent harm, even death to human beings.

Despite me reaching out to the ‘alternative’ media and many popular ‘outspoken’ personalities on all things ‘COVID’ for quite some time it really is remarkable that 10 months on there are still no reports in the UK or even globally of this historically significant information! On this one issue the ‘opposition’ and those they purport to be against in the mainstream are united in silence.

27 Jun 2024 morning session

Stuart Gayle KC-Senior Counsel to the inquiry.

Care home closures ‘a devastating disruption of normality.’

Isolation of residents from family members was ‘complete.’

Window visits ‘distressing’ for those living with dementia.

Visits to care homes ‘policed by carers’ with residents ‘imprisoned.’

Older people in community scared of catching COVID did not go outside even when restrictions ended.

Long term adverse impact on physical and mental health due to lockdown.

DNACPR notices applied without consultation.

Concerned family calls went unanswered.

End of life visits denied.

‘Common decencies dispensed with.’

Sealed coffins.

Family comfort in grief denied at funerals.

‘‘Many witnesses spoke of noticing a marked deterioration in the physical and mental wellbeing of their loved one following upon extended periods of isolation. This deterioration was attributed to the isolation.’

27 Jun 2024 afternoon session

Kirstyn Burke, Solicitor for Scottish Care.

Scottish care advocated as early as APRIL 2020 restrictions be relaxed due to harms on reisdents and lack of human rights.

Risk of prosecution forced care homes to maintain restrictions.

Withdrawal of healthcare and physical assessment in care homes led to a deterioration in the health of residents.

GPs and ambulances refused to visit care homes.

‘COVID postive’ care home residents denied hosptial care which persisted even after guidance was clarified.

‘Unprecedented’ levels of death witnessed in care homes the first months of lockdown.

‘‘Wittnesses have spoken of ambulances refusing to take care home residents to hospital.’’

‘‘It is submitted it was foreseeable a withdrawal of healthcare services for residents would increase pressure on staff and lead to a deterioration in the health of residents.’’

28 June 2024

Full uninterrupted video. An astonishing 7 minute tour de force from Shelagh McCall KC for Bereaved Relatives Group Skye. Her jaw dropping first session from 25th October 2023 can be seen here.

Impact of lockdown on care home residents and their families ‘profound.’

Misuse of DNACPR notices engages article 2 of the ECHR.

Residents exposed to infection due to inadequate control methods.

Residents and their environment neglected.

Lack of basic hygeine and food safety.

Residents injured as a result of being left unattended.

Article 3 of ECHR engaged, prohibition on torture, inhumane and degrading treatment.

Residents cut off from family and friends.

Adverse health impacts of isolation particularly on those living with dementia ‘‘devastating.’’

Garden visits were monitored closely. Residents felt like prisoners.

Denieal of end of life visits caused ‘great distress.’

Some care home implemented even stricter policies outwith guidance.

Article 8 of ECHR engaged, the right to private and family life.

Article 14 of ECHR enaged, protection from discrimination.

Officials failed to uphold human rights.

‘‘The approach to lockdown was nothing short of a callous disregard of people’s right to family life. The impact on residents mental health and physical wellbeing was devastating.’’

‘‘The inquiry must find out…what instructions and guidance were issued about the signing of do not resuscitate notices by residents or their welfare attorneys.’’

‘‘If such instructions were issues specific to the pandemic why was that thought necessary? What was it’s purpose?’’

‘‘The Bereaved Relatives Group Skye looks to the inquiry to get to the truth to hold to account those who failed in their human rights duties.’’

28 June 2024

Aamer Anwar, Solicitor for the Scottish COVID Bereaved.

Communication breakdown between hospitals and families.

DNACPR decisions made on ‘flimsy or irrelevant clinical information’.

Politcians should have known policies would adversely impact the most vulnerable in society more than other groups.

‘Nonsensical rules’ put in place.

Lack of testing seeded infections in care homes.

Blanket approaches in care homes. (eg:DNRs).

Inappropriate end of life care.

‘‘In some cases there appeared to be a focus on providing end of life medication to residents.’’

28 June 2024

Alistair Gray, Solictor Advocate for Central Scotland Care Homes.

Ambulances refused to transfer residents from care homes to hospital.

Fundamental rights denied.

Consultants refused to admit residents if they were from a care home

A ‘push on’ by the NHS to issue DNACPR notices without consent.

Care homes under stricter lockdown measures than the rest of society.

Garden visits ‘‘horrendous’’ with no privacy.

Care home staff contacted by Police Scotland citing ‘‘major crime.’’

‘‘Staff would phone ambulances who would refuse to convey residents.’’

28 June 2024

Another remarkable session featuring Simon Crabb, Solicitor Advocate, Care Home Relatives Scotland.

Care home residents disproportionately impacted by restrictions.

Isolation of care home residents ‘a most extreme form of punishment.’

Denail of contact had a ‘devastating effect’ on residents health.

Care home residents imprisoned.

Technology ‘futile’ care home residents.

Prolonged isolation accelerated the deaths of residents.

Relatives had to learn to be compliant.

Public health guidance amalgamated care homes with prisons.

COVID response ‘terrifed people.’

Interference with human rights ‘compelling and overwhelming.’

‘‘It should be recognized that this kind of isoaltion is a form of restraint.’’

‘‘Alison Leitch spoke of having to watch her mother claw at her face.’’

‘‘Tracey McMillian felt that her mother was getting lost within herself and ultimately her treatment hastened her death.’’

28 June 2024

Simon Crabb, Solicitor Advocate for PAMIS. PAMIS is the only organisation in Scotland that works solely with people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their families.

People with disabilities disproportionately impacted by restrictions with ongoing adverse impacts.

Withdrawal of ‘crucial’ healthcare services that ‘crumbled overnight.’

Lockdown isolation from loved ones ‘a horror’ for people with PMLD.

Decline in physical and mental health.

‘Dramatic’ adverse impacts of reduced postural care.

COVID restrictions have led to an irretrievable loss of skills.

Families ‘brought to their knees’ as support removed.

Family carers health impacted.

‘‘Poor posture can have a consequencial effect on the body and importantly on RESPIRATORY fucntion.’’

Thoughts

Is this what protecting the vulnerable should sound like?

I’ll leave it to you to decide if ‘COVID’ or the RESPONSE to ‘COVID’ generated the excess deaths during lockdown. There is skant real world evidence for one, mountains for the other. Regardless of what you believe, a point repeatedly acknowledged at the inquiry is those deemed ‘vulnerable’ and especially those living with dementia in care homes were harmed the most from the unprecedented and inhumane lockdown restrictions thereafter died the most ‘involving COVID-19’.

Also noteworthy is from March-June 2020 no care home resident in Scotland was even tested for the presence of the advertised ‘sars-cov-2’ virus, thousands of deaths were then assigned on a suspected basis when healthcare support was withdrawn and blanket DNACPRs were issued upon the same group of people many who were actively dying before March 2020.

Please help share the most important information of the ‘COVID’ era.

Thanks for watching.

The full HSC closing statement sessions can be viewed on the inquiry website.

Day 1

Day 2