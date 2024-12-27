Warning: The following contains details of a harrowing nature.

Introduction

Brand new compilation of testimony submitted by family members that i have not previously covered in past highlights, although most sessions are covered individually within my substack. The wealth of material made available to the public by the inquiry is substancial and yet even 12+ months on the interest by media etc is severely lacking.

Care home residents treated ‘‘worst of all’’ by the Scottish Government and care home managers.

Isolated elderly patients became suicidal.

DNRs would likely mean no medical care.

Human rights of care residents and families ‘‘completely trashed.’’

All normal care standards breached.

Treatment of care home residents a ‘‘disaster.’’

No birthday visits. Gifts quarantined for 72 hours.

Children, husbands, wives at end of life unable to get family visits.

Lockdown and loss of family contact hastened deterioration.

GPs calling mentally unwell patients ‘‘out of the blue’’ to ask them to agree to sign DNRs.

Powers of attorney discarded.

‘‘People in care homes had actually been incarcerated.''

-Cathie Russell- Care Home Relatives Scotland Group

