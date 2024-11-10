Introduction

Dr.Jenny Wood hold’s a PhD in children's rights. Areas of work are social policy, poverty, and homelessness. This statement is made in her capacity as co-founder of APiC, a Scottish Community Interest Company. Feedback in survey’s is reliant on handfuls of ‘young consultants.’

Testimony highlights

Young carers looking after vulnerable relatives during lockdown were…

Not allowed in supermarkets

Not allowed in pharmacies

Is it a suprise what happened next?

‘‘Young carers were also more likely to have experienced the death of a loved on or severe health difficulties if someone they lived with was then having to get healthcare during the pandemic which was obviously disrupted.’’

Mask harms

This is the fourth testimony over 3 days mentioning adverse effects from mandatory mask policies on young people. None of this reported by the media.

‘‘One young person was telling us that their sister needed to read people’s lips and wasn’t able to while people were wearing masks…her sister stopped going out because it was too difficult.’’

Primary pupils

The generations that have no real sense of normality due to ‘COVID’ policies and media scaremongering.

Missed seeing friends

No reading and writing lessons

Apparently 5 year olds stated the following in a survey.

‘‘The parties at Westminster, they were absolutely furious that was happening.’’

‘Lessons learned’

The lack of self awareness (or not) as to what has really caused gross harm in the overall wellbeing of young people is another disturbing and consistent feature from many organisational leaders. Namely the authorotarian ‘COVID’ policies they all supported and still support.

Young people are now:

Disengaged

Remaining off school

Suffer more behavioural issues

Suffer lost opportunities

Suffer from poorer mental health

Suffer increased loneliness

…and worry about ‘the next ‘pandemic is also mentioned…

‘‘There needs to be plan if something like this happens again and it needs to be a co-ordinated plan , resourced and with consistency.’’

‘‘There is alot of young people that now feel disengaged from school and also just in general feel disengaged and we are seeing it more and more in the work we do in schools.’’

‘‘There is a tendency to go back to normal …but we’ve gone back to normal and i can definetely say from being in schools before and after it is quite different. .the behaviour. .what young people are going through.’’

Statement highlights

Excluded during oral evidence.

‘‘The start of the pandemic felt like a crisis for children's rights. Even the organisations that would normally work with young people did not know what to do. For us this was unacceptable.’’

-Paragraph 16 of statement

‘‘The first #ScotYouthandCOVID report highlighted that it was all very unsettling for children and young people. They had very little understanding of what was going to happen for them.’’

-Paragraph 22 of statement

‘‘One thing the young people asked was why they were not getting PE lessons to do outside.’’

‘‘I heard some young people say they did not have things like paper and that there was no shop nearby that sold it so they had to go to the city centre , which was problematic as they should have not been out for more than an hour.’’

-Paragraph 26 of statement

‘‘We heard from young people that they enjoyed the summer between lockdowns when they got more freedom.’’

-Paragraph 37 of statement

‘‘After the second lockdown, mental health issues really started to become evident.’’

-Paragraph 42 of statement

‘‘Some young people receiving grades early in the pandemic had them initially determined by an algorithm.’’

-Paragraph 97 of statement

‘‘The older young people felt they had seen a negative change in younger pupils which could be due to the social deprivation of the lockdown.’’

-Paragraph 100 of statement

‘The impacts we have seen on children and young people will be felt for a very long time.’’

-Paragraph 107 of statement

‘COVID’ did it

Conclusions from the final report by the APIC group. Not often spoken about is how young people’s human rights were effectively removed during ‘COVID.’

Thoughts

Given the facts and evidence that have emerged about ‘the pandemic’ since 2020 it’s impossible to excuse we are now witnessing very deliberate and organised social engineering plan to create the ‘‘good citizens’’ of the future. At no point was the direct harms of lockdown made apparent in oral evidence, in fact the view shared of what is required ‘‘going forward’’ is as follows:

‘‘a crisis plan WHEN schools need to lockdown…and WHEN’ the whole country needs to lockdown in situations like this.’’

- Dr.Wood

I consistently note many adults responsible for the wellbeing of children within various NGOs promote ‘COVID’ as much more of a positive event than negative and a real ‘opportunity’ to instil permanent societal changes in preparation for the ‘next crisis.’ Which will inevitably mean…

More lockdowns, masks, fear, remote ‘learning’, authorotarianism itself etc

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0571-000001.pdf

Full video-Youtube Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Education and certification | 7 November 2024 (afternoon session)

https://aplaceinchildhood.org/about/our-staff/