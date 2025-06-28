Introduction

Every year The Cremation Society gather statistical information from every crematorium in the UK and from as many organisations as possible from across the world, to track new and developing trends. The Cremation Society is the only organisation that collects these detailed statistics and this information is used by UK Government departments, crematoria management, bereavement organisations, funeral directors and planning consultants alike.

2024

All time record level of cremations being carried out in Scotland.

This data was released Thursday 26th June. As can be clearly seen, in 2024 the declining Scottish population continued to die at a rate comparable to those during the peak of ‘the pandemic’ and even after the administration of 16 million doses of 'safe and effective'novel mRNA.



Excess deaths

According to National Records of Scotland monthly mortality data excess deaths during and post ‘pandemic’ are as follows.

2020= +5,514

2021= +4,748

2022= +2,469

2023= +184

2024= MINUS -6,336 ?!?!

How can we be having record levels of cremations and overall death rates comparable to the ‘pandemic’ years (eg-2022=2,400+ excess deaths) and now the 2024 analysis states over 6,000 LESS deaths than expected?

New methodology

In February 2024 all statistical agencies of the UK implemented new computer modelling rather than using the standard 5 year average calculation which impacted all deaths recorded from 2020.

What’s going on?

has a really good breakdown of the situation which i have shared previously but felt it was worth revisiting.

Why could they be trying to hide?

It would be worth checking out Stephen McGowan, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service evidence at the Scottish COVID inquiry.

‘In 2023-2024 there were 2,184 (20%) extra sudden, suspicious and unexplained death cases compared to pre-pandemic and 853 (15%) more post mortems.’

Thanks for stopping by. Like, share and comment if you care.

End