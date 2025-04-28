Introduction

Like the Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries another inquiry taking place with most evidence going under the radar is The Lampard Inquiry. I thought this was important to highlight. It will look into the deaths of almost 2,000 mental health patients in Essex over more than 20 years. It is England's first mental health inquiry and over the next three weeks in London, care providers will be questioned on how and why the people in mental health units died.

The inquiry heard impact statements from about 80 family witnesses across two phases in September and November. Evidence is due to continue until 15 May. Who knew? I only discovered this today.

Baroness Lampard stated:

"We may never be able to say for sure how many people died", adding the scale was ‘‘deeply shocking.’’

Session highlights Day 1 09/09/2024 (PM)

Nadine Dorres MP segment

‘‘She was picking off families who’s relatives had died as a way to ensure that a full public inquiry into suspicious deaths was not launched.’’

And as was seen during ‘COVID’ speaking out on this issue get’s you labelled as a conspiracy theorist.

‘‘Those who campaign against what they see as inequities perpetrated on them by the state are often charactured as conspiracy theorists.

‘‘We trust our politicians and agencies of the state to look after us so those families i represent feel disgust and revulsion at this dreadful betrayal of their trust.’’

-Nicholas Griffin KC

Thoughts

I’m sure there will be many more revelations at this inquiry suffice to say like everyone else my time is limited and if i can post other updates i will but again one must wonder where are the ‘alternative’ media? I’ve searched a few of the main sites in the UK and found nothing as per Scottish COVID inquiry.

Melanie Leahy, whose son Matthew is among those who died, has said she believes the fatalities were part of a "cull of our most vulnerable, our most gentle, our most needy".

-Sky News

The Nadine Dorres article in the Telegraph can be read here.

All inquiry videos are available to view on their Youtube channel and also the inquiry have an X account.

