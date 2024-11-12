Introduction

Some very revealling data in relation to ‘COVID’ admissions within all NHS Nightingale hospitals in England during both ‘waves’ of the ‘pandemic’.

They were basically EMPTY!

Total ‘COVID’ patients admitted:

London= 57 (wave-1 only)

Birmingham= 0

Manchester= 0

Harrogate= 0

Bristol= 0

Sunderland= 0

Exeter= 0 (wave 1)

Money well spent?

According to Ms.Pritchard, yes. Despite a stare down by lead counsel Jacqueline Carey KC. The total cost of to the taxpayer of this endeavour…

£358 MILLION pounds.

A feat Ms.Pritchard does not rule out repeating AGAIN in another ‘pandemic.’

Nightingale data

click to enlarge

Flashback

Members of the fire brigade, construction workers and members of the public, clapping outside the Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire in Harrogate to salute local heroes yet the facility did not see a single ‘COVID’ patient!

New FOI-NHS England total ICU admissions 2014-2023

150,000 MORE admissions to English ICU departments the 3 years preceeding ‘the pandemic’ vs 2020-2022.

Scottish ICU data

The inquiry has cherry picked Northwick park hopsital, London (zoom to see grey boxes, they too had spare ICU beds throughout) but quite clearly there was ZERO evidence of a severe respiratory viral outbreak in Scotland where ICUs were operating far below capacity throughout the peak of ‘the pandemic.’

Scotland total ICU admissions 2010-2022

6,000 MORE admissions to Scottish ICU departments the 3 years preceeding ‘the pandemic’ vs 2020-2022.

Thoughts

In 2020 we witnessed the true power of propaganda and what happens when fear rules over facts and common sense. Those at the UK COVID inquiry still are convinced we lived through a deadly rampaging pandemic and the restrictions were necessary and saved lives. ‘‘Lessons learned’’ also means our overlords will do it all over again in a heartbeat.

Thanks for reading.

End

Video- Youtube-UK COVID-19 Inquiry Module 3 Hearing - 11 November 2024 PM



https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/nightingale-hospitals-covid-patient-numbers_uk_605a0dd6c5b6cebf58d220eb