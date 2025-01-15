Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry 14 Jan 2025
Opening submissions by Bereaved Groups on COVID vaccination.
Introduction
Testimony highlights from the 14th January 2025 featuring:
Peter Wilcock-KC-Northen Ireland COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice
‘‘Not forgetting the uncomfortable truth for many that vaccine injury and death are also part of the pandemic story.’’
‘‘There are those within our campaign and society at large who have deep concerns about whether the true picture as to the safety of vaccines was or is being imparted to the public.’’
‘‘William Wilson suffered organ failure after receiving the Pfizer vaccine and spent a significant time in hospital…he was deemed not to meet the relatively high criteria of 60% disablement for VDPS.’’
Anna Morris KC-Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK, UK CV Family and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
Full video below.
‘‘The THOUSANDS of people that these three groups represent present what is an uncomfortable truth for many..vaccine injury are part of the pandemic story.’’
‘‘They include doctors, healthcare professionals,carers and parents.’’
‘‘For too long they have been ignored by the government, public health bodies and the media.’’
‘‘The vaccine rollout put EVERYONE in the UK in a phase 4 post authorisation trial…we were the real world data.’’
‘‘It was KNOWN there would be adverse effects from the vaccine some of which might not rise immediately why were the public and healthcare professionals not alerted to the possibility of delayed onset adverse reactions?’’
''Vaccine injury symptoms were dismissed, ignored or misdiagnosed sometimes resutling in catastrophic escalation of the injury or in fact death.''
‘‘Within our groups there are also numerous doctors from within the NHS who had their own concerns about the vaccine but were instructed to keep those concerns from the public including their own patients…we should all find this form of cultural censorship deeply troubling.’’
‘‘Husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who have been killed or severely injured by the COVID-19 vaccine.’’
‘‘A poll of all UK CV family members reveal that 74% had been censored when posting about their adverse reaction to the vaccine on social media…one member posted about his experience of developing blood clots and other debilitating symptoms following his vaccination..his post was removed and described as false and harmful.’’
‘‘Youtube removed a video featuring my legal submissions to you my lady on the 13th September 2023.’’
