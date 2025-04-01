NB: Added this to make sure inquiry skills not getting rusty in preperation for Module 6 care homes which will be the most significant of the UK COVID-19 inquiry to date.

Introduction

Module 5 opened on 24 October 2023. This module will consider and make recommendations regarding the procurement and distribution to end-users across the four nations of the United Kingdom of key healthcare related equipment and supplies, including PPE, ventilators and oxygen.

Full video

Closing statement by Geoffrey Mitchell KC on behalf of Scottish Ministers. I could think of other ways to spend 12 minutes so you have been warned.

‘‘The Scottish Government would once again like to pay tribute to all it’s partners with whom it worked and strove to keep the people of Scotland safe.’’

More on that here and here.

Dr.Donald Macaskill statement highlights module 5

Published: 27 March 2025.

This caught my attention on site so felt it worth adding.

‘‘The care sector noted that proper discharge practices were not always followed. For example, care home staff experienced individuals being discharged into their care without notes and at times without their required medication.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘Scottish Care advocated that all individuals entering a care home should be treated as if they were COVID positive and therefore barrier nursed for an initial fourteen days, if possible.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘Due to an urgency to discharge patients from hospital, there were also times when residents who had been admitted to hospital were discharged back to their care home earlier than they would have been in normal circumstances and in conditions which would have ordinarily deemed them unfit for discharge.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘ Scottish Care members raised concerns with us about people being discharged into care homes late in the evening, without their medical notes and without the necessary medication. This placed people at risk, and put additional caring responsibilities on staff at a time when it was difficult to secure a visit to a care home by a GP or other medical professional.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘Homecare staff were experiencing high levels of anxiety and distress associated with the fear of carrying COVID-19 unknowingly between the homes of the vulnerable people they were supporting.’’

-Paragrapgh 68

‘‘Testing must be used as a preventative method to control outbreaks as well as a diagnostic tool.’’

-Paragraph 87

‘‘Given the vulnerability of those residing in care homes, it is essential that all individuals being admitted from clinical or community settings are adequately screened and tested as appropriate prior to being admitted to a care home.’’

-Paragraph 88

‘‘Uptake of vaccination within the homecare and care home sector is best achieved through the full engagement and involvement of providers who are best at motivating and encouraging staff and in addressing any anti-vaccination messaging not least on social media. This engagement is still sadly lacking.’’

-Paragraph 93

‘‘The lessons of the pandemic also evidence that vaccination strategies succeed where the vaccination is brought to the person being vaccinated rather than expecting frontline workers to ‘go to the vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 94

I found the last paragraph somewhat disturbing.

End

Links:

Source: Youtube