Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry 27 March 2025
Scottish Government closing statements Module 5 Hearings.
NB: Added this to make sure inquiry skills not getting rusty in preperation for Module 6 care homes which will be the most significant of the UK COVID-19 inquiry to date.
Introduction
Module 5 opened on 24 October 2023. This module will consider and make recommendations regarding the procurement and distribution to end-users across the four nations of the United Kingdom of key healthcare related equipment and supplies, including PPE, ventilators and oxygen.
Full video
Closing statement by Geoffrey Mitchell KC on behalf of Scottish Ministers. I could think of other ways to spend 12 minutes so you have been warned.
‘‘The Scottish Government would once again like to pay tribute to all it’s partners with whom it worked and strove to keep the people of Scotland safe.’’
Dr.Donald Macaskill statement highlights module 5
Published: 27 March 2025.
This caught my attention on site so felt it worth adding.
‘‘The care sector noted that proper discharge practices were not always followed. For example, care home staff experienced individuals being discharged into their care without notes and at times without their required medication.’’
-Paragraph 53
‘‘Scottish Care advocated that all individuals entering a care home should be treated as if they were COVID positive and therefore barrier nursed for an initial fourteen days, if possible.’’
-Paragraph 55
‘‘Due to an urgency to discharge patients from hospital, there were also times when residents who had been admitted to hospital were discharged back to their care home earlier than they would have been in normal circumstances and in conditions which would have ordinarily deemed them unfit for discharge.’’
-Paragraph 59
‘‘ Scottish Care members raised concerns with us about people being discharged into care homes late in the evening, without their medical notes and without the necessary medication. This placed people at risk, and put additional caring responsibilities on staff at a time when it was difficult to secure a visit to a care home by a GP or other medical professional.’’
-Paragraph 59
‘‘Homecare staff were experiencing high levels of anxiety and distress associated with the fear of carrying COVID-19 unknowingly between the homes of the vulnerable people they were supporting.’’
-Paragrapgh 68
‘‘Testing must be used as a preventative method to control outbreaks as well as a diagnostic tool.’’
-Paragraph 87
‘‘Given the vulnerability of those residing in care homes, it is essential that all individuals being admitted from clinical or community settings are adequately screened and tested as appropriate prior to being admitted to a care home.’’
-Paragraph 88
‘‘Uptake of vaccination within the homecare and care home sector is best achieved through the full engagement and involvement of providers who are best at motivating and encouraging staff and in addressing any anti-vaccination messaging not least on social media. This engagement is still sadly lacking.’’
-Paragraph 93
‘‘The lessons of the pandemic also evidence that vaccination strategies succeed where the vaccination is brought to the person being vaccinated rather than expecting frontline workers to ‘go to the vaccine.’’
-Paragraph 94
I found the last paragraph somewhat disturbing.
End
Links:
Source: Youtube
itwas aboutvey old and sick untestedand covid positvecovid sweptthouthe carhomesof course all planed to get the deathrateupfor thefearporn
I am sure some people must have reported the treatment/deaths to the police/care governing body!? It seems as if the COPS etc are doing a 'block' investigation and if so that is wrong as every persons life/death should be investigated on it's own merit!?
I SAY AGAIN!-------If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021--------By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?