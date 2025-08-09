NB: My planned break postponed at the minute so here is another bonus post.

Introduction

Session highlights featuring bereaved relative groups from all four corners of the UK (Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales) who testified at the UK COVID-19 inquiry module 6 care sector hearings which were held from 30th June-31st July 2025.

The majority of this crucial evidence at the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry unreported by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media and various other platforms and personalities said to be ‘speaking out’ to inform the people. ANY other topic will suffice just NEVER this.

Inhumane isolation- End of life drugs- Lockdown deterioration-End of life visits denied- Blanket DNACPR notices applied without consent-DNACPR a proxy for do not treat-DNACPRs applied to healthy 20yos-Inappropriate end of life care-No human rights-Restrictions outweighed COVID risk-COVID questioned as cause of death-Drinks party at Downing Street as relatives had restricted funerals-

Bereaved Families for Justice extended highlights

Thoughts

When you focus on the lockdown and the consequences of public ’health’ restrictions rather than lack of PPE, testing and the ‘COVID’ threat as is the MO of the inquiry you then start to see the ‘pandemic’ in a different light. What happened in the UK highly likely happened all over the world in 2020.

