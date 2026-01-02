Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry DNACPR notices
Powerful testimonies on the use and abuse of DNACPR notices.
Warning: contains harrowing details.
Introduction
Feature length compilation of disturbing evidence from the UK COVID-19 inquiry hearing from families, officials and lawyers on the use and abuse of DNACPR notices thrust upon the elderly, care home residents, the disabled and remarkably even healthy teenagers and young people with learning disabilities. The groups that died in greatest number ‘involving COVID-19.’
Most sessions can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.
DNACPR-testimony highlights 2024-2025
‘Brutal’ NHS bereavement support with DNR policies based solely on age.
NHS ‘tacit attitude’ towards the disabled seen as second class citizens.
Human Rights Act disregarded.
‘Widespread’ DNACPRs put in place without consent from patients or families.
DNACPR used to justify NO treatment of any kind.
Families of learning disabled people 'horrified’ by DNACPR letters.
NHS discarded relatives powers of attorney.
‘Outrageous’ blanket DNACPR in care homes for over 70s.
Learning disabled including teenagers sent DNACPR letters ‘all over the country.’
NHS claiming families consented to DNACPR when they hadn’t.
Patient placed on palliative care pathways without constent.
Relatives ‘powerless.’
Older people felt ‘dispensable’.
NHS treatment for REVERSIBLE conditions rationed.
‘Shocking’ and ‘very scary’ blanket DNACPR decisons.
Biases in NHS clinical decision making.
‘‘In view of dad’s robust physical health to place a DNACPR on him appeared to be simply because of his age.’’
-Catherine Griffiths. 1
‘‘Although she had human rights under the Human Rights Act these had been disregarded really.’’
‘‘I didn’t see why i should agree to a DNACPR for a healthy young woman in her 20s.’’
-Susan Lyons. 2
‘‘Most of us didn’t find out there even was one (DNACPR) placed until we got hold of our hospital notes and that could be some months even years later.’’
-Anna Louise Marsh Rees. 3
‘‘We found anbulance drivers and paramedics were not happy to transport any patients to hospital, like when a that lady fell, unless there was a DNR in place and i had never come across that before.’’
-Helen Louise Hough. Care home Manager. Wales. 4
‘‘Blanket DNACPRs to a learning disability setting is even more worrying..it is a blanket form of decision making which goes against all the core principles of good clinical practise..it is shocking.’’
-Prof Stephen Barclay. 5
‘‘LeDeR research showed 78% of deaths of learning disabled people in the first wave were in relation to cases where DNACPR attatched to the individual concerned.’’
‘‘DNRs are often seen as a proxy for do not treat notices.’’
-Jamie Burton KC.
‘‘A survey conducted by the Welsh Local Government association received reports from 59% of local authorities in Wales that residents were not receiving adequate medical treatment.’’
-Brian Stanton. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales. 6
‘‘It wasn’t just older people it was people living with disabilities and in receipt of care who were refused access to intensive care units or ventilators.’’
‘‘Blanket DNACPR can never be appropriate to propose or even tacitly permit.’’
-Anna Morris KC. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK. 7
Perhaps the most under-reported story/crime in the vast sea of covid crimes is what happened in the nursing homes throughout 2020 particularly in the early parts of 2020. Virtually everyone in the "health freedom movement" has steered clear of this.
Why this part of the crime scene is important to put out there repeatedly is not just to expose the crimes themselves but it reveals the profound depravity of the covid terror campaign ("save Granny" while they were killing her) and exposes the entire fraud for what it was.
The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 (and beyond) mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam/morphine applications. This happened throughout the EU and also in the US and Canada and elsewhere.
Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter and Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes. One of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.
The elderly were targeted because the pensions had been pilfered long before and personal estates were being acquired (stolen) to finance the care of these people. It is clear that normal "therapeutics" and care were not only vilified but outlawed through administrative diktats in order to force "emergency use protocols" which was the plan from the get go. There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and alterations/additions to the toxic medication regimes that people were on. This turned these slow motion abattoirs into fast forward death houses.
