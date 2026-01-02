Warning: contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Feature length compilation of disturbing evidence from the UK COVID-19 inquiry hearing from families, officials and lawyers on the use and abuse of DNACPR notices thrust upon the elderly, care home residents, the disabled and remarkably even healthy teenagers and young people with learning disabilities. The groups that died in greatest number ‘involving COVID-19.’

Most sessions can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.

DNACPR-testimony highlights 2024-2025

‘Brutal’ NHS bereavement support with DNR policies based solely on age.

NHS ‘tacit attitude’ towards the disabled seen as second class citizens.

Human Rights Act disregarded.

‘Widespread’ DNACPRs put in place without consent from patients or families.

DNACPR used to justify NO treatment of any kind.

Families of learning disabled people 'horrified’ by DNACPR letters.

NHS discarded relatives powers of attorney.

‘Outrageous’ blanket DNACPR in care homes for over 70s.

Learning disabled including teenagers sent DNACPR letters ‘all over the country.’

NHS claiming families consented to DNACPR when they hadn’t.

Patient placed on palliative care pathways without constent.

Relatives ‘powerless.’

Older people felt ‘ dispensable’.

NHS treatment for REVERSIBLE conditions rationed.

‘Shocking’ and ‘very scary’ blanket DNACPR decisons.

Biases in NHS clinical decision making.

‘‘In view of dad’s robust physical health to place a DNACPR on him appeared to be simply because of his age.’’

-Catherine Griffiths. 1

‘‘Although she had human rights under the Human Rights Act these had been disregarded really.’’

‘‘I didn’t see why i should agree to a DNACPR for a healthy young woman in her 20s.’’

-Susan Lyons. 2

‘‘Most of us didn’t find out there even was one (DNACPR) placed until we got hold of our hospital notes and that could be some months even years later.’’

-Anna Louise Marsh Rees. 3

‘‘We found anbulance drivers and paramedics were not happy to transport any patients to hospital, like when a that lady fell, unless there was a DNR in place and i had never come across that before.’’

-Helen Louise Hough. Care home Manager. Wales. 4

‘‘Blanket DNACPRs to a learning disability setting is even more worrying..it is a blanket form of decision making which goes against all the core principles of good clinical practise..it is shocking.’’

-Prof Stephen Barclay. 5

‘‘LeDeR research showed 78% of deaths of learning disabled people in the first wave were in relation to cases where DNACPR attatched to the individual concerned.’’

‘‘DNRs are often seen as a proxy for do not treat notices.’’

-Jamie Burton KC.

‘‘A survey conducted by the Welsh Local Government association received reports from 59% of local authorities in Wales that residents were not receiving adequate medical treatment.’’

-Brian Stanton. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales. 6

‘‘It wasn’t just older people it was people living with disabilities and in receipt of care who were refused access to intensive care units or ventilators.’’

‘‘Blanket DNACPR can never be appropriate to propose or even tacitly permit.’’

-Anna Morris KC. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK. 7

