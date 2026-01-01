Warning: contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Compilation of footage from the UK COVID-19 inquiry outlining catastrophic adverse health impacts of prolonged isolation policies on care home residents living with dementia and those vulnerable who then went on to die in greatest number ‘involving COVID-19.’

All sessions can be viewed in greater details within this substack.

Isolation-testimony highlights 2024-2025

Significant negative effects on care home residents with dementia.

Visiting restrictions accelerated decline.

Residents lost the will to live.

Residents refused to eat and drink and starved themselves to death.

Isolation polices remained despite harms evidenced.

Isolation more harmful than COVID.

Families refused visits to loved ones in full PPE and even with vaccination.

Harms of isolation well known to decision makers before 2020.

Residents with advanced dementia exposed to dehydration and starvation.

‘‘The restrictions caused utter confusion to a dementia patient and only heartache..it effected my mother’s mental health causing her dementia to worsen, leading to a sharp decline and ending in her death alone without me alongside her.’’

-Jacqueline Carey KC. Module 6-Opening Statement. 1

‘‘A woman called Rosemary, her husband used to go into her care home to support her to eat..6 hours a day when he was refused access..Rosemary refused to eat and drink and he told us that she starved herself to death.’’

-Helen Wildbore. Care Right’s UK. 2

‘‘My co-founder Nicci Gerrard went on TV March 13th 2020 and said for people living with dementia separation and isolation will be worse risk than COVID and that has proved to be true.’’

‘‘In the case of Claire..by the time her father was eventually allowed out again…it was too late for him..his Parkinson’s treatment had stopped..his body weight had dropped, he deconditioned..so he just came out to die.’’

-Julia Jones. Co Founder. John’s Campaign. 3

‘‘The loss of that (family carers) is one of the things that will cause a deterioration in those individuals either through things prompting people to eat and drink.’’

-Prof Sube Banerjee. 4

‘‘She (Anne) had dementia but was prevented from receiving visits by family carers for an extended period and that led to a serious decline in her health and death.’’

-Adam Straw KC to Kevin Mitchell. Care Inspectorate Scotland.

‘‘I think there is no doubt there was significant distress with individuals who were not able to see their loved ones.’’

-Kevin Mitchell. Care Inspectorate Scotland. 5

‘‘In March 2020 we had an individual of 49 yo with Down’s Syndrome who had never been alone in their life. .ever ..the family were barred from visiting... the person died.’’

-Jackie O’Sullivan. Director. Royal Mencap. 6

Thoughts

According to the mainstream media and politicians all that happened from March 2020 was a pandemic and according to many popular covid critic commentators the UK COVID inquiry is a whitewash with nothing to discuss.

But….is there more to the story?

End