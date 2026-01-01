Biologyphenom

2 Comments

SGH
1m

The stories are heartbreaking, especially the 49yo. I can only imagine their distress and bewilderment at finding themselves alone at a time when they needed their family the most. Not a whitewash, but these important stories are not hidden so much as nudged to the back. Will they have learned anything when the next "pandemic " is unleashed?

Many thanks for your continuing work. I will again share on Facebook, where it will ignored. People really don't want to know.

Petra Liverani
5m

Knowing from Day One that the covid pandemic was a psyop made it an excruciating experience to suffer the nonsenses of not being able to visit a dying friend in hospital without the jab certificate (fortunately I was able to use a faked one), visit my mother with dementia for a period and witness a friend and her family not be able to visit her dying brother in hospital until a few hours before his death at which point he was unconscious. How people just carry on as if this wasn't a massive crime against humanity is mind-blowing ... and they're still getting the jab.

