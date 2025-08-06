Not on the news

COVID-19 is there more to the story?

Exclusive tour de force highlights compilations for module 6 care sector public hearings conducted at at the UK COVID-19 inquiry from 30th June to 31st July 2025. There are no mainstream or even ‘alternative’ media articles on the vast majority of this shocking and extremely important evidence.

The following stated orally at inquiry or within a witness statement.

Topics covered include adverse impacts of lockdown, isolation, DNACPR notices, withdrawal of healthcare, medications, medical discrimination, coerced/harms from ‘COVID vaccination’ and human rights. Relevant inquiry footage is provided at the end of each sildeshow.

Lockdown

Isolation

DNACPR notices

Withdrawal of healthcare

Medications

‘COVID Vaccination’

Medical Discrimination

Human rights

Thoughts

Now confirmed from both Scottish and UK inquiries is those that died the most arguably ‘involving COVID-19’ with dementia in care homes (eg-without being tested for COVID-19 March-May 2020 with presumption the proof of pandemia) were unarguably harmed the most from the brutal inhumane lockdown restrictions and associated ‘healthcare’ policies where all life sustaining support was removed. Apparently UNTESTED hospital discharges is also proof patients seeded a deadly novel virus into care homes.

Nine months later the population and healthcare workers all over the UK were coerced/pressured into accepting fast tracked novel experimental genetic therapy injections.

The Scottish and UK COVID inquiries restart around the end of September 2025 and i will continue to post updates.

