Introduction

This is a follow on post from my previous slides compilation where unspoken witness statement evidence was compiled along with oral evidence. The following contains the same footage without the sildes. Below some additional footage is added, like on mask harms.

There are no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports on the majority of this historically significant information from the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry post biggest event in living memory for most people alive!

Revelations from module 6:

Lockdown maybe the greatest governmental policy ‘failure’ of all time. A ‘generational slaughter’ in care homes, many were world war 2 veterans.

Isolation had ‘significant negative effect’ on care home residents, particularly those with dementia with some even losing the will to live.

GPs put in place blanket DNACPR notices for care home residents without any consultation. DNACPR was also used a proxy for do not treat.

‘Very scary’ and ‘shocking’ blanket DNACPR notices put in place by the NHS for those with learning disabilities.

Medical discrimination towards older people and those with disabilities.

Withdrawal of healthcare led to the deterioration in the health of older people.

‘COVID positive’ care home residents denied ANY hospital treatment along with life saving oxygen and instead placed on end of life drugs by GPs.

Hospitals were half empty in 2020.

Increases in the use of anti-psychotic medications on care home residents with dementia directly contributed to excess mortality seen during lockdown.

Concerns around mandatory vaccination not taken seriously by the government.

Diasabled people admitted to hospital for UTI’s WITHOUT any proof of COVID automatically written off.

Relatives unsure if COVID caused the death of their loved ones.

Masks caused distress to those in care homes living with dementia and people living with sight and hearing impairment.

Human rights in place since world war 2 to prevent atrocities discarded.

Thoughts

I’m still playing the same record on repeat. The official evidence confirms those harmed the most from the brutal and inhumane soul destroying restrictions (particularly those in care homes with dementia) died the most ‘involving' COVID-19’ and from March-May 2020 during the experimental lockdown often without ANY proof of a ‘sarscov-2 infection’ as (unreliable) ‘testing’ was not available. Residents were presumed or suspected to have died from the the virus more often than not without any physical GP assessment taking place. What about the very real and very serious policy harms being evidenced and inflicted on people who were already frail in relation to excess death rates?

This will likely be my last post for a while. So comments are turned off.

Thanks for your attention.

End