Module 8 ran from from the 29th September and concluded on the 23rd October 2025. Baroness Hallett summarised the evidence as follows.

‘‘And that completes the oral hearings for Module 8 the DEVASTATING impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and young people.’’

But as the evidence at the inquiry reveals it wasn’t ANY pandemic of a novel virus harming children en mass it was the destructive human rights depriving lockdown measures implemented from March 2020 along with associated media scaremongering. These were the real assaults taking place upon millions of lives.

The following stated orally or within a witness statement. All sessions can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.

Highlights reel-Not on the news

Evidence of a devastating pandemic or a devastating lockdown?

Thoughts

Three narratives that bothered me repeated at the inquiry these past weeks were;

Lockdown harms substituted for ‘the pandemic’ or ‘COVID’ label. To claim mistakes were made and that is somehow ok. To claim vulnerable children were not safe and are still not safe in school.

I believe mistakes were not made as officials knew about severe lockdown policy harms occuring very early on from end of March 2020 (in care homes) and again we’ve heard by March 2020 in realtion to children. In BOTH cases the gross harms being inflicted outweighed the risk of ‘COVID’ yet restrictions continued, even intensified and even AFTER the miracle ‘vaccine’ rollout. If i’m wrong however and mistakes were made, either way, where is the accountability?

Instead, in 2025 what’s going on is children are being terrorised even further that the next ‘pandemic’ may effect them much more than ‘COVID’ with lockdowns, school closures and masks 1 2 3 still supported as the main response and i suppose the only ‘way out’ will be to submit to yet more fast tracked mRNA injections?

One also has to wonder if the OFFICIAL evidence above is not sufficient to determine that lockdowns/masks etc should never be used again under any circumstance this means all harms, even upto death, are always going to be permissble as ‘collateral damage’ under the claim of pandemia no matter how many people as a matter of observable reality are having their lives ruined. The often IMAGINARY and unprovable ‘viral benefit’ will always take precedent until the 'safe and effective' pharmaceudical ‘cure’ arrives.

A very important talking point not raised enough and admitted official fact is;

Those harmed the most from the lockdown restrictions (with the claim of being protected from COVID) died the most during lockdown. (‘‘vulnerable adults and children’’).

NB: I tried to get the following evidence picked up by contacting several popular covid critics at the time but to no avail.

Whitewash?

Do you believe as these critics do (even as late on as 2025) that the UK COVID-19 inquiry has been a whitewash and therefore not worth talking about and paying attention to?

What next?

The UK COVID-19 inquiry returns on 24th November 2025 to 18th December 2025 with Module 9 which will look at, and make recommendations on, the economic support for business, jobs, the self-employed, vulnerable people, and those on benefits, and the impact of key economic interventions.

I’m sure many more real truths inconvenient to the narratives propogated in 2020 will surface and god willing, for what it’s worth, i will continue to report them because clearly no one else will.

Give credit to yourself if you continue to share and have an ongoing interest in this information and find it deeply concerning that the UK’S biggest ever public inquiry has been obliterated not just in the mainstream media but also within the popular ‘alternative.’

A reminder what happened in the UK likley happened all over the world in 2020.

“veritas vincit.”

