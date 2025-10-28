Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
1h

I’d like to thank you for the work that you’ve done in bringing this to our attention. I can only find comfort from knowing that at the end of the day we all have to live with ourselves. Those who can look in the mirror and convince themselves that they did a really good job are lucky. This horror has only been possible with the cooperation and collusion of millions of people in this country and beyond. I can only cling to the fact that I’ve done as much as is humanly possible to try and share what I believe to be true about this situation. I can live with myself and you certainly can. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture