Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 9 Economic Impacts of lockdown
Compilation of evidence. Not on the news.
Not on the news
Exclusive tour de force highlights compilation for Module 9 economic impacts conducted at at the UK COVID-19 inquiry from 24th November to 18th December 2025.
The following stated orally at inquiry or within a witness statement.
All sessions can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.
The Module 9 impact film can be viewed here and the Every Story Matters report here.
Will share on Facebook. I do not expect a single person to read it. For the majority, covid is gone, finished with. It didn't affect them particularly, in fact many enjoyed the lockdowns. I know a couple who were given M&S vouchers for sticking a swab up their noses every month for well in excess of twelve months! And yes, before you ask they have had every jab going. I do not expect they will recognise a pattern come the next "pandemic ".
Thank you for your continuing work.