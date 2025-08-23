Warning: Contains distressing details.

Tour de force highlights compilation from the the UK COVID-19 inquiry public hearings from Module 3 which ran for 10 weeks on the 9th September to 28th November 2024 and Module 6 which ran for 5 weeks on the 30th June to 31 July 2025. This footage focuses on the bereaved relatives and the associated groups.

This is 100+ of hours of testimony condensed to just 11 minutes. A separate compilation will be added covering third sector groups and officials. There are no mainstream or ’alternative’ media reports on the majority of this crucial evidence.

—Misuse DNACPR notices—No ambulances—No GPs—Denial of anti-biotics—Powers of attorney ignored—Isolation harms outweighed COVID risk for people living with dementia—No visits allowed even at end of life—Withdrawn medical care for NON COVID illness—COVID questioned as cause of death-Human rights abused—End of life drugs only treatment offered for COVID to care home residents—

Do you believe the UK inquiry is a whitewash covering up crimes against humanity as has been stated by many prominent covid critics speaking out or is the real problem the ‘‘failure’’ to report on the evidence for broader discussion? Shame i can’t get near quarter of MILLION views!

All of the above recited at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry with closing statements 14 months on remaining unreported by ANY media outlet in the UK.

