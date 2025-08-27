Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Tour de force highlights compilation from the the UK COVID-19 inquiry public hearings from Module 3 which ran for 10 weeks on the 9th September to 28th November 2024 and Module 6 which ran for 5 weeks on the 30th June to 31 July 2025. This footage focuses on officials, third sector organisations and the lawyers.

This is 150+ of hours of testimony condensed to 40 minutes with sole focus on the consequences of public ‘health’ restrictions and associated policies.

Video

—No ambulances for older people regardless of illness—NHS COVID-19 decision support tool discriminated against older people—Blanket policies inc DNACPR for older people—Rapid deterioration in people with dementia due to restrictions—-Equality Act laws to protect older people disregrded—Older people died in isolation—-Older people now with significant mental health problems post pandemic—’Stay at home’ messaging resulted in people with cancer and heart attacks not attending hospital—End of life visits denied—Lack of adjustments for disabled people fatal—No informed consent for disabled people whilst in hospital—Nurses report disabled people’s basic care needs unmet—Disabled people discriminated against—Disabled people died in excess due to lack of treatment-—Clinical Frailty Scale discriminated against people with a learning disability regrdless of age—Disabled teenager targeted for DNACPR letter—Famliy views ignored—The term ‘learning disability’ or ‘downs syndrome’ the ONLY reason DNACPR applied—Hospital COVID death recording erroneous—Family barred from visiting son with downs syndrome whilst in hospital who died alone—NO GP visits for 12 months to care homes—Lockdown increased neglect of care home residents—People feared isolaiton more than COVID—Care home COVID death recording erroneous—Residents with dementia harmed the most from restrictions—-DNACPR linked to denial of treatments—Older people feared for their life going to the NHS for help—Ageism—Erroneous COVID test results—Thousands of disabled people in Glasgow had care reduced or removed completely—Visiting restrictions in care homes extreme—Anti-psychotic medications contributed to excess mortality in people with dementia—Blanket DNACPR notices on disabled people ‘shocking’—Core principles of good clinical practise abandoned—Excess deaths at home from heart attacks due to ‘stay at home’ messaging—Excess all cause mortality by May 2020 DOUBLED in people with a learning disablity—All over 70’s in care homes blanket DNACPR a nationwide issue—

Thoughts

The inquiry evidence both North and South of the border abundantly proves the UK population was put at serious risk from the totalitarian and brutal public ‘health’ measures which REMOVED crucial life support systems more specific to the most vulnerable with dementia and disabilities and when combined with extreme media and political viral fear mongering further endangered people’s wellbeing. The adverse effects of these policies for many disabled people now permanent and irreversible.

Closing statement highlights for module 3 can be viewed here and for module 6 here.

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End