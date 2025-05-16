Introduction

Sir Paul Nurse testifies on behalf of the Francis Crick Institute ("the Crick") which is the largest biomedical research institute under one roof in Europe. More on who Francis Crick is here.

I thought it was worth highligting the procedures around PCR ‘testing’ and some statement evidence.

‘‘The Crick had no experience of the many issues surrounding the development of a clinically validated RT-PCR test for an infectious pathogenic virus: safe viral inactivation, RNA extraction, the buffers required; the thresholds for reading out positive and negatives, why sensitivity matters, and what PCR machines were appropriate, to name but a few.’’

-Paragraph 2.4.3.1 of statement

‘‘ Too much attention was given to one-liner slogans like `following the science' and non-existent successes being claimed, such as 100,000 tests completed when many were actually only in the post. ‘‘

-Paragraph 3.1.1 of statement

Testimony highlights

RT-PCR testing

‘‘Every virus has a genome, we have genomes too.’’

‘‘PCR allows us to detect what sequences are present and we know the signature sequences of the COVID virus.’’

‘‘Essentially what happens is we copy the molecule and then we copy it again and again and again maybe 20 times..then we can detect that in the assay that we do.’’

‘COVID’ spread without symptoms

Under these rules when have you not got COVID?

‘‘Asymptomatic healthcare workers working with vulnerable patients can spread the disease.’’

‘‘Sometimes viruses are only spread from people who have symptoms…in this case of COVID if was possible to spread from people without symptoms.’’

Why would testing be reduced immediately following the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ rollout?

I noted this graph in the witness statement.

Statement highlights

‘‘In March 2020, it became evident that SARS-CoV-2 had taken hold with frightening speed in the UK. Cases of Covid-19 surged mid-month, and on 17th March, six days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown, Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Valiance warned that around 55,000 people in the UK were likely to have already been infected.’’

-Pragraph 2.1.1

‘‘Pandemics of course are not normal times, and the lack of peer review for preprints meant that unverified, fallacious opinions were put into the public domain and cited to promote dangerous theories about the pandemic, most notably by antivaxxers.’’

-Paragrpah 3.7.2.1

‘‘To go back to the point about anti-vaxxers. They produced a lot of misinformation masquerading as scientific fact, so much so that our task in encouraging vaccine uptake was not only about meeting demand, but in having the vaccines accepted by the public, some of whom were extremely sceptical about the benefits versus the dangers.’’

-Paragraph 3.7.2.2

Impact of ‘anti-vaxx’ campaign on COVID jab uptake rates

94% of the nation accepted the offer to protect themselves and others from ‘COVID.’

‘‘Over 9 in 10 people (94%) aged 12 years and over in the UK had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 9 in 10 (88%) had received two doses and around 7 in 10 (70%) had received three or more doses by the end of August 2022.’’

- ONS

