Witness statement from PAMIS. Response to Rule 8 Request relating to Implementation and Decision Making for the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry.

Published: 17 July 2025 at the UK COVID-19 inquiry.

Confirmation the threat from public ‘health’ policies implemented supposedly to protect vulnerable people from ‘COVID’ instead placed them at much greater risk of harm.

‘‘The immediate withdrawal of Allied Health Professionals, day services and respite services, with no resilience or other contingencies, had a massive impact on our community…

‘‘It caused an exponential risk to the overall wellbeing of people with PMLD as well as their families and carers and significantly exceeded the risk presented by Covid alone.’’

‘Criminial’ neglect

Pamis members have testifed powerfully several times at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry (1 2 3 4 5) culminating in their unreported shocking closing statement evidence from 28 June 2024.

On the 13th November 2024 the Chief Executive Jennifer Miller described the clinical abandonment of the most vulernable as ‘criminal.’

‘‘To reallocate an allied health professional who’s specific role is to support this group of people…

‘‘It felt CRIMINAL.’’

‘‘We warned RIGHT AT THE BEGINNING this would have implications …it just felt so wrong.’’

‘COVID’ mortality lockdown 2020

According to the ONS from 2 March to 14 July 2020 disabled people made up almost 6 in 10 (59%) of all deaths ‘involving COVID-19’

In England the death rate of disabled people was up to 6 times higher during the Spring of 2020 than the general population.

The evidence in 2025 is now overwhelming excess deaths during the Spring of 2020 were due to the brutal and inhumane public health policies not any novel pathogen yet this sort of discussions based on official testimony under oath is in my experience jettisoned from the popular ‘COVID critic’ arena.

