Introduction

Module 7 will look at, and make recommendations on, the approach to testing, tracing and isolation adopted during ‘the pandemic’. Module 7 hearings will take place Monday 12 May – Friday 30 May 2025.

‘‘WHEN the next pandemic comes having a test trace and isolation system in place…so it can be quickly put into operation will be vital to our pandemic response. The bereaved were pleased the chair has confirmed that in module 7 it will consider specific financial support is in place to as one of the factors influencing compliance.’’

-Dr Claire Mitchell KC-Scottish COVID Bereaved

Full session

The normalisation of the abnormal. Medical totalitarianism.

‘‘Test, tracing and isolating was the key to unlocking the door to allow relatives to visit vulnerable loved ones in care homes and hospital settings.’’

Thoughts

Testimony at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from many bereaved relatives would suggest no amount of public ‘health’ compliance will be able to facilitate a visit in future. eg- Cathie Russell’s statement:

Here is what epidemiologist Dr.Ashley Croft had to say about ‘test and protect’ when he gave evidence to the Scottish inquiry.

Full report available to view here. (Page 114 for test and protect).

Thanks for your attention. Like, share and comment if you care.

End