Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry|6 Feb 2025|Module 7 Preliminary Hearing
Dr Claire Mitchell KC for the Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Introduction
Module 7 will look at, and make recommendations on, the approach to testing, tracing and isolation adopted during ‘the pandemic’. Module 7 hearings will take place Monday 12 May – Friday 30 May 2025.
‘‘WHEN the next pandemic comes having a test trace and isolation system in place…so it can be quickly put into operation will be vital to our pandemic response. The bereaved were pleased the chair has confirmed that in module 7 it will consider specific financial support is in place to as one of the factors influencing compliance.’’
-Dr Claire Mitchell KC-Scottish COVID Bereaved
The normalisation of the abnormal. Medical totalitarianism.
‘‘Test, tracing and isolating was the key to unlocking the door to allow relatives to visit vulnerable loved ones in care homes and hospital settings.’’
Thoughts
Testimony at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from many bereaved relatives would suggest no amount of public ‘health’ compliance will be able to facilitate a visit in future. eg- Cathie Russell’s statement:
Here is what epidemiologist Dr.Ashley Croft had to say about ‘test and protect’ when he gave evidence to the Scottish inquiry.
Full report available to view here. (Page 114 for test and protect).
"Test, tracing and isolating was the key to unlocking the door to allow relatives to visit vulnerable loved ones in care homes and hospital settings.’’ No, this is holding residents captive and demanding a ransom from the relatives which will be compliance or you will be denied entry. "Test, tracing and isolating" is the exact opposite of "unlocking the door" it ensures the door will be locked and ruthlessly controlled until you yield to their demands. This that they call "infection control" is now being used as people control and like before it will not be contained to just nursing or care homes.
“When the next pandemic comes…”. - There was no pandemic! There was no killer virus - the inhumane and catastrophic response was the killer. The testimonies heard at this Inquiry leave no doubt about that.
What ‘shielding’ our elderly and vulnerable people meant in reality was isolating them, neglecting them, depriving them of basic needs and rights, depressing them. It was a calculated all round assault that ultimately killed thousands of Scots.