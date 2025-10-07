Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry|Every Story Matters|Children and Young People
Shocking evidence of lockdown harms upon future generations.
NB: Some of the stories and themes included in this record include references to death, near-death experiences, abuse, sexual exploitation and assault, coercion, neglect and significant physical and psychological harm.
Introduction
This is the fifth Every Story Matters record for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. It brings together the many thousands of stories shared with the Inquiry relating to its investigation into the experiences of children and young people.
54,055 stories were submitted online.
Mask harms, isolation harms, mental health issues, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, reduced immunity to disease and excessive drug use common themes.
The full 205 page report can be viewed here with a brief summary also available.
Report highlights
Impact on family relationships
Impact on social interactions
Impact on education and learning
Being blamed for spreading Covid
Impact on social skills
Returning to school after lockdown
Educational attendance and engagement
Accessing healthcare services
Impact on emotional wellbeing and development
Feelings of anxiety related to health
Supporting children with SEND
Substance abuse
Suicidal thoughts and attempts
Immunity to disease
Post-viral conditions linked to Covid
Thoughts
All permissable in the name of ‘COVID.’
Please help share this information.
End