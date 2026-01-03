Warning: contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Part 3 of a feature length series highlighting issues from the UK COVID-19 inquiry with focus on the prescribing of medications including end of life drugs and anti-psychotics.

Medications-testimony highlights 2024-2025

‘COVID positive’ care home resident (with clear chest examination) offered no treatment by GP only end of life drugs.

Family not convinced loved one at end of life CONFIRMED by other medic.

Care home residents denied any help to recover.

Previously ‘very fit’ care resident with low oxygen levels denied oxygen from GP.

Anti-psychotics directly caused excess deaths in people living with dementia.

‘Severe’ health impacts for older people unable to access medications.

Pre-existing disease fatal to older people if not properly controlled.

Older people developed ‘ crippling anxiety’ and were too frightened to go out to the pharmacy.

Care home residents died in distress when denied pain relief at end of life.

‘‘The doctor said we don’t take COVID positive residents to hospital… order the end of life pack.’’

-Judith Killbee. 1

‘‘I need the oxygen asap..and she (GP) prescribed end of life drugs ..and we never ever got the oxygen, ever.’’

-Helen Louise Hough. 2

‘‘The level of prescribing of these (anti-psychotic) medications increased and that again WILL have contributed to the increased mortality seen in people with dementia.’’

-Prof Sube Banerjee 3

‘‘We have to remember some of the conditions that people are living with in these older age groups are ones that can kill you if they are not properly controlled.’’

-Caroline Abrahams 4

‘‘People with health conditions quite serious ones went for quite long periods of time often without seeing their consultant, without having their regular check-ups.’’

‘‘It may have made it more likely that some people stopped taking their medication for example.’’

‘‘It became very difficult to get hold of end of life medications to ease people’s suffering.’’

‘‘Sadly..that led to people dying in care homes not in a dignifed way..not in a pain free way.’’

-Caroline Abrahams. 5

