Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry|Medications
Compilation of disturbing testimonies on the prescribing of medications.
Warning: contains harrowing details.
Introduction
Part 3 of a feature length series highlighting issues from the UK COVID-19 inquiry with focus on the prescribing of medications including end of life drugs and anti-psychotics.
All sessions can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.
Medications-testimony highlights 2024-2025
‘COVID positive’ care home resident (with clear chest examination) offered no treatment by GP only end of life drugs.
Family not convinced loved one at end of life CONFIRMED by other medic.
Care home residents denied any help to recover.
Previously ‘very fit’ care resident with low oxygen levels denied oxygen from GP.
Anti-psychotics directly caused excess deaths in people living with dementia.
‘Severe’ health impacts for older people unable to access medications.
Pre-existing disease fatal to older people if not properly controlled.
Older people developed ‘crippling anxiety’ and were too frightened to go out to the pharmacy.
Care home residents died in distress when denied pain relief at end of life.
‘‘The doctor said we don’t take COVID positive residents to hospital…order the end of life pack.’’
-Judith Killbee. 1
‘‘I need the oxygen asap..and she (GP) prescribed end of life drugs..and we never ever got the oxygen, ever.’’
-Helen Louise Hough. 2
‘‘The level of prescribing of these (anti-psychotic) medications increased and that again WILL have contributed to the increased mortality seen in people with dementia.’’
-Prof Sube Banerjee 3
‘‘We have to remember some of the conditions that people are living with in these older age groups are ones that can kill you if they are not properly controlled.’’
-Caroline Abrahams 4
‘‘People with health conditions quite serious ones went for quite long periods of time often without seeing their consultant, without having their regular check-ups.’’
‘‘It may have made it more likely that some people stopped taking their medication for example.’’
‘‘It became very difficult to get hold of end of life medications to ease people’s suffering.’’
‘‘Sadly..that led to people dying in care homes not in a dignifed way..not in a pain free way.’’
-Caroline Abrahams. 5
End
An excellent summary as usual. To all reading this, you must be aware that everything written on Biologyphenom`s page is still occurring today. Our own mother was murdered in 2023 following a medical emergency - they call it a clinical emergency today to include not only the doctors, but all other staff involved in treatment. Our mother suffered at the hands of a hospice in Waterlooville, Hampshire UK. During the emergency her O2 SATS were recorded as low as 40%. The sat measuring machine also malfunctioned, the staff on duty didn`t know how to react and she was given a cocktail of drugs which only made the life threatening situation worse. We were never informed of the incident. The next day she was given Midazolam and Morphine which finally killed her 8 hours later.
I'm not particularly frightened of death, and in fact, I generally support the idea that people should be allowed to speed up and hasten the final few days, weeks, or months of a terminal illness if they so choose to do so. There's a little bit of mystique and magic associated with being by the bedside of somebody who's dying, but actually, in my experience, it's a pretty unpleasant experience to be with somebody who's dying. It's not a comfortable time at all, and the person is not always particularlty communicative or expressive in a particularly helpful way.
My wife died of cancer early last year. She was actually quite grumpy about it as one might expect. But nor did she wish to prolong her life particularly. She was quite keen to just get it over with. I think that's the approach a lot of people have actually. But the point is this should be a question of your own choice. It shouldn't be dictated to you.
And I support the freedom of choice, but I think this was obviously completely ignored in this circumstance. It's quite disgraceful really.