Tour de force highlights compilation from closing statements of Module 8 Children and Young People at the UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘‘whitewash’’ from 23rd October 2025.

The following outlines severe lockdown policy harms not viral.

Litany of failures by key decision makers to recognise children’s rights. From March 2020 the UK government ‘dismantled’ children’s safety net. No right to play in England. Children’s health more at risk from isolation than ‘COVID.’ ‘Generational harms’ caused by school closures on the most vulnerable. Mass disablement resulted from a lack of access to therapies. No evidence school closures had ANY benefit. Healthcare staff redeployed to adult care. Lockdown response created new mental health disorders. ‘Extraoridnary’ increase in eating disorders. Lockdown ‘aggravated’ pre-existing health conditions. Adults chose to damage disabled children over themsevles. School closure harms comparable to mass fatality event for vulnerable children. Children lost access to basic human rights and freedoms with long term impacts. Policies knowingly caused harm to children without any remedial action taken.

‘‘From March 2020 the UK Government DISMANLTED the safety net around our children.’’

‘‘Children were HARASSED for simply leaving their home to play and exercise outdoors.’’

-Steve Broach KC

‘‘GENERATIONAL HARMS were caused by closing schools to disabled children and young people.’’

‘A LARGE COHORT of children HAVE been disabled by the steps taken by government to control the virus.’’

‘‘The is STRONG EVIDENCE that the pandemic RESPONSE contributed to NEW mental health conditions.’’

‘‘When faced with a dilema between damaging children, especially disabled children, and protecting ourselves on some considerable level we opted to protect ourselves.’’

-Danny Friedman KC

‘‘There are some things where the impacts (of school closures) are so great it genuinely should be weighed up against the risks of MASS FATALITY.’’

-Adam Wagner KC

‘‘It was recognised that government policies and measures were KNOWINGLY causing HUGE HARM to children and young people.’’

-Monye Anyadike Danes KC

Sessions can be viewed in full on the inquiries Youtube channel here with further evidence provided including statements with this substack.

Thoughts

Has the ‘whitewash’ narrative has been the most successful psy-op of the last 5 years with both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media operating in lockstep since Nov 2022 informing the public ‘nothing to see here’? An approach which continues in 2025 with critics now calling for the UK inquiry to be stopped altogether!

I often wonder how many sessions of the inquiry have the above ‘experts’ watched, how many witness statements have they read?

It’s not suprising the government would want to cover up the biggest crime in history but what the totality of actual evidence has demonstrated, mountains of it, is they have been unable to do so. Only with a media working against the public interest and thus refusing to expose the most damning information can the whitewash end point be reached. No accountability forthcoming. Why would the inquiry change course if no pressure is being applied to what is is revealling?

A reminder every critic viewpoint (and more) from 2020 has now been evidenced as fact not fiction at the COVID inquiries 1 ongoing in the UK right now which are the unique to the world.

