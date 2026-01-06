Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Part 4 of a feature length series highlighting issues from the UK COVID-19 inquiry with focus on novel COVID-19 gene technology vaccines. Contians shocking evidence not previously shared from Peter Wilcock KC COVID-19 Bereaved Familes for Justice Northern Ireland.

Most sessions can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.

Vaccinations-testimony highlights 2024-2025

mRNA vaccines never before authorised for mass public use.

Social media censorship of vaccine injury stories.

46% of doctors admit vaccine caused harm but didn’t record in medical notes.

NHS staff coreced ‘ named and shamed’ for not taking the vaccine.

Lack of informed consent.

Vaccine injured unaware of Yellow Card reporting system.

VITT, Guillain–Barré syndrome, Vasculitis confirmed from vaccination.

17,519 claims of vaccine injury.

Vaccine injuries initially dismissed by NHS.

No follow up on Yellow Card reports. Many lost or ignored.

Suicidal ideation after vaccine injury.

Only 1-10% of total adverse reactions ever reported.

Doctors, Nurses, Consultants and Military Personell felt ‘heavilly pressured’ to be vaccinated.

Government quickly indemnified pharmaceudical companies with no safety net in place for members of the public suffering adverse effects.

Post rollout safety mechanisms ‘inadequate.’

‘‘We had somebody who ended up in hospital paralysed for months.’’

‘‘We did have lots of people in our group who in the medical profession who were coerced. .emails distributed naming and shaming people who had’t yet had their vaccine.’’

-Ruth O’Raffety. 1

‘‘Jamie was in a coma for four weeks and five days he’s had significant brain surgery.’’

‘‘Dr.Stephen Wright he died from VITT.’’

‘For 100% of people in our group it was not safe and effective.’’

-Kate Scott. 2

‘‘Some of our members were doctors, nurses, consultants, military personnel..and they felt heavilly pressurised to be vaccinated.’’

‘‘When they suffered an injury…they subsequently had their employment terminated.’’

-Charlet Crichton. 3

‘‘William Wilson suffered organ failure after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.’’

-Peter Wilcock KC.

‘‘For these novel vaccines there were likely to be adverse effects that were not identified by clinical trials.’’

‘‘A phamacist didn’t want to speak about his injury for fear of discouraging others from taking it.’’

‘‘We now urge your inquiry to act now to save lives.’’

-Anna Morris KC. 4

Highlights from the Module 4 ‘Every Story Matters report’ and full Impact Film can be viewed here.

