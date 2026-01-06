Exclusive|UK COVID-19 inquiry|Vaccine Injury Groups
Compilation of disturbing testimonies on COVID-19 vaccination.
Warning: Contains distressing details.
Introduction
Part 4 of a feature length series highlighting issues from the UK COVID-19 inquiry with focus on novel COVID-19 gene technology vaccines. Contians shocking evidence not previously shared from Peter Wilcock KC COVID-19 Bereaved Familes for Justice Northern Ireland.
Most sessions can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.
Vaccinations-testimony highlights 2024-2025
mRNA vaccines never before authorised for mass public use.
Social media censorship of vaccine injury stories.
46% of doctors admit vaccine caused harm but didn’t record in medical notes.
NHS staff coreced ‘named and shamed’ for not taking the vaccine.
Lack of informed consent.
Vaccine injured unaware of Yellow Card reporting system.
VITT, Guillain–Barré syndrome, Vasculitis confirmed from vaccination.
17,519 claims of vaccine injury.
Vaccine injuries initially dismissed by NHS.
No follow up on Yellow Card reports. Many lost or ignored.
Suicidal ideation after vaccine injury.
Only 1-10% of total adverse reactions ever reported.
Doctors, Nurses, Consultants and Military Personell felt ‘heavilly pressured’ to be vaccinated.
Government quickly indemnified pharmaceudical companies with no safety net in place for members of the public suffering adverse effects.
Post rollout safety mechanisms ‘inadequate.’
‘‘We had somebody who ended up in hospital paralysed for months.’’
‘‘We did have lots of people in our group who in the medical profession who were coerced..emails distributed naming and shaming people who had’t yet had their vaccine.’’
-Ruth O’Raffety. 1
‘‘Jamie was in a coma for four weeks and five days he’s had significant brain surgery.’’
‘‘Dr.Stephen Wright he died from VITT.’’
‘For 100% of people in our group it was not safe and effective.’’
-Kate Scott. 2
‘‘Some of our members were doctors, nurses, consultants, military personnel..and they felt heavilly pressurised to be vaccinated.’’
‘‘When they suffered an injury…they subsequently had their employment terminated.’’
-Charlet Crichton. 3
‘‘William Wilson suffered organ failure after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.’’
-Peter Wilcock KC.
‘‘For these novel vaccines there were likely to be adverse effects that were not identified by clinical trials.’’
‘‘A phamacist didn’t want to speak about his injury for fear of discouraging others from taking it.’’
‘‘We now urge your inquiry to act now to save lives.’’
-Anna Morris KC. 4
Highlights from the Module 4 ‘Every Story Matters report’ and full Impact Film can be viewed here.
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
