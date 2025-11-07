Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

The Module 8 public hearings at the UK COVID-19 inquiry ran from 29th September 2025 and concluded on the 23rd October 2025 and over 4 weeks evidenced some truly shocking testimony.

This is the world’s most extensive official analysis of what happened to children and young people during lockdown which likely happened in every country worldwide that instigated school closures.

The vast majority of this gold standard level evidence remains unreported by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media with this account continuing to be ignored or blocked in ever increasing number by those ‘speaking out’ in the covid critic ‘freedom’ space.

Who cares about the children?

Extended highlights

This is >100 hours of testimony condensed to 20 minutes (excludes closing statements) which i hope to feature separately.

Lockdown impacts stated;

-School Closure Harms-Media Fear Overload-Developmental Harms-Human Rights Abused-Severe Mental Health Impacts-Proloned Isolation Harms-Suicide and Anxiety Increased-Mask Harms-Lockdown Health Regression-No consent DNACPR Notices Applied to Disabled Young People-Delayed Presentations for NON COVID Illness because of lockdown More Harmful than COVID-19-

School closures ‘one of the biggest detriment’s’ to young people. COVID fear mongering a ‘saturation experience’ with developmental impacts. Human rights safeguards removed or abused due to Coronavirus Act. Damaging prolonged isolation in prisons akin to solitary confinement. School closure impacts ‘severely detrimental’ to learning. 15 times increase in abusive head trauma in infants during lockdown. Suicide increased. Vulnerable children terrified to leave their bedrooms. ‘Devastating’ ‘undeniable’ ‘shocking’ mental health impacts. Human rights placed into an emergency footing during lockdown. Life altering impacts from lockdown restrictions. Health regression for disabled children and young people with ‘shocking’ impacts including no consent DNACPR notices. Masks hindered communication. Anxiety increased. Severe lockdown harms to children inflicted deliberately. ‘Unprecedented’ reductions in emergency admissions during lockdown 2020. Thousands of Pediatricians reported delayed presentations for other illnesses in 2020 which proved to be more fatal than COVID-19. ‘Stay home, save the NHS’ messaging harmed children. Children’s safety net was ‘dismanlted.’ NHS healthcare provision prioritised for adults. ‘Great majority’ of children who tested ‘positive for COVID’ did not die from COVID.

‘‘Essentially we dismantled the safety net around our children.’’

-Professor Russell Viner CBE. Chief Scientific Adviser. Department for Education.

For some reason the last slide doesn’t play.

All testimonies can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.

Thoughts

According to several covid critic comments of late the COVID inquiries are viewed as ‘garbage’, ‘pointless’ and a ‘costly whitewash’. 1 2 3 4 The ‘opposition’ now appear to be in LOCKSTEP with the mainstream media on making sure people are kept in the dark about the totality of what is actually being evidenced.

I very much hope the above helps to expose the dubious and unhelpful 'whitewash' narrative which has been doing the rounds from 2023 and is ongoing into 2025 many of whom stating such i suspect have not even watched the inquiry nor read any witness statements.

If however people still believe this is evidence of a whitewash what would one like to see and hear for it NOT to be?

‘Whitewash’ meaning; ‘‘to gloss over or cover up.’’

It’s concerning to be in the UK right now and watch the facts roll out of our biggest ever public inquiry post biggest event in living memory for most people alive only for it to be treated with contempt by our politicians, mainstream and ‘alternative’ media channels and ‘outspoken medics.’

If there is a whitewash cover-up going on who does it benefit not to discuss the many sceptic viewpoints now confirmed as fact not conspiracy theory?

I noticed in 2025 it was the two year anniversay of the popular video ‘Mistakes were NOT made’ 'Don't let them get away with it' with the only credible official evidence base in the world to support such claims (ongoing for 2 years) nowhere in sight.

‘‘Two years on, the sentiment of the poem, read initially by Dr Tess Lawrie, and subsequently by Dr Mike Yeadon and Vera Sharav, is ever valid. We must hold the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity accountable. Those in power cannot escape the responsibility of their actions, no matter how much they may attempt to evade justice.’’

What is their plan to bring this about?

If you think this is important please help share this information.

All feedback welcome.

End