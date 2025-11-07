Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
1h

I really feel for you. Like me, your head must ache through banging it against the wall. Your throat must be hoarse with the amount of screaming and shouting you’ve done. Unlike you, I cannot claim credit to the amount of work and effort and passion that you’ve put into trying to awaken people to the truth. Please take comfort from the fact that you are keeping many people like me sane and determined not to be bamboozled and silenced in our own small ways.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture