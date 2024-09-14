EXCLUSIVE|UK COVID inquiry:DNACPR experiences
First hand accounts on the use of DNACPR orders during 'the pandemic.'
Exclusive highlights reel of harrowing first hand accounts on the use of DNACPR notices during the pandemic.
Were the vulnerable protected?
I would say yes, from everything that could have kept them alive!?
Please share your thoughts.
Full document- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/documents/every-story-matters-healthcare-full-record/
It was not just 2020 when elderly neglected, leading to drugs and death. My ex m-i-l taken in for check up after a fall, April 2022, tested positive, no symptoms, and family banned for 10 days. Once allowed in, they found her dirty, dishevelled, drugged up, incoherent. When she eventually awoke, she was hungry and thirsty. She then developed double pneumonia. Family got her into a hospice, looked after better, died a few days later.