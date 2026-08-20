Introduction
Parliamentary and Health Services Ombudsman
The family of an elderly gentleman say he suffered pneumonia and then died as a result of being administered a COVID-19 vaccination without consent as their power of attorney was discarded.
The ombudsman eventually ruled they did not think the Practice failed to follow Ms O’s request not to give her father the vaccine.
Case Overview
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
Similar issue happened with my mum. She had dementia, in a care home . I had power of attorney and declined the vaccination. Unbeknownst to me the nurses turned up every 6 mths to jab her. No one looks at the power of attorney. The care homes don’t respect them, unless it suits them. Of course they should have asked me but instead they give open access to all nhs staff who do whatever they like. On complaining, the nurses said they are kept separate from the gp practice, 2 different locations and the nurses manager said they can’t see the LPA on gp notes.
Same problem in hospitals too. Mum broke her hip, A&E dr asked re PofA and he wrote it down, but no one else looks back through notes. On mum’s behalf, because she had clear contraindications, I also refused a medicine that was routinely offered and this again was put in notes. But on the day before discharge she was all hooked up to receive it as no one takes the time to wade through all the notes. Thankfully I arrived in time to prevent this.
Power of attorney needs a prominent position on patient notes, that can be seen by all nhs staff, at all times, and needs to be respected. Until this changes, the money spent on LPAs is a waste of money, vulnerable patients are at the mercy of the nhs and many will die. Whenever you, or a loved one have a hospital stay, insist on getting a full copy of all notes/ test results etc. PALs (uk) is very helpful with this. If you say it’s not for a complaint you’ll probably get them within days. Of course you can always change your mind when you read what has happened. Do not rely on the skimpy summary sent to gp.
This needs to be rectified asap. LPA must be honoured. All medical notes must have a clear section where this is noted, who to contact etc, like next to patients name on front cover of records. GPs must make this info available to all staff who see their patients. Maybe after a few court cases, this will happen.
A relative of mine, a Dr, said in the last 5 hospitals she’s worked in across the country, not one has a place to note LPA. The govt rakes in the money then ignores your wishes .