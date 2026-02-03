Introduction

The wife of Barry Martin (38), a newly qualified firefighter who died after tackling a large blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh has “serious concerns” about the circumstances of her husband’s death.

‘Three years on, Barry’s family are still waiting on a decision from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service on whether to prosecute any individual or organisation for Barry’s death.’

Full conference

Possible corporate homicide charges.

Gordon Tait The Sun (barely audible) poses an excellent question towards the end from 10 minutes highlighted below.

‘‘Why does it take so long?...it seems to take so long in Scoland whereas in England you have inquests that can be done in months, i just don’t understand it.’’

-Gordon Tait

‘‘You see the devastating impact it has on families waiting for answers.’’

‘‘When it becomes institutions that are involved in (being prosecuted) for some reason feet are dragged, delays take place and it disappears into the ether and it’s just not good enough.’’

-Aamer Anwar

Source: STV News Youtube

Thanks for your attention

All feedback welcome.

End