Introduction

The Procurator Fiscal has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry into the deaths of Margaret Cawkwell and Shivraj Partab Singh.

Mrs Cawkwell, 63, was discharged from hospital on 2 January 2021 after treatment for Covid-19. The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attended her home on 7 January due to concerns about low oxygen saturation levels. She was not taken to hospital. Her condition subsequently deteriorated, and she was admitted to hospital on 14 January before dying on 17 January 2021.

Mr Singh, aged 34, tested positive for Covid-19 in June 2021. SAS attended his home on 5 July 2021 after concerns about breathing difficulties and low oxygen saturation levels. He was not taken to hospital. On 6 July 2021 he collapsed at home. Emergency crews attended and resuscitation efforts were undertaken, but he was pronounced dead later that evening.

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said:

“The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of Margaret Cawkwell and Shivraj Partab Singh occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held.

“An FAI will allow a full public airing of the evidence of the procurator fiscal’s wider investigations with interested parties. The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of an independent judicial determination.”

A preliminary hearing is set for 21 September 2026 at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Thoughts

Margaret Cawkwell and Shivraj Partab Singh stories were not featured at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry however the findings of this investigation could prove crucial to open the floodgates vs thousands of other alleged COVID deaths currently with the COPFS. The above cases the proverbial tip of the iceberg.

eg; Bill Jolly did speak to the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry and received further information late last year after a lengthy battle in relation to the circumstances surrounding his late father’s passing, claimed to be from COVID-19 by the authorities.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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