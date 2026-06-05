Peter Murrell Scandal Jun 2026

FM horrified by the evidence.

A colossal breach of trust.

A systematic series of criminal actions.

All normal safeguards circumvented.

A very significant issue that commands a great deal of public attention.

Extensive police investigation establishes serial criminality.

Efforts made cover up crimes.

Normal systems abused.

People victims of the falsification of information to deceive.

People who raised concerns ignored.

Officials in government suffered group think.

Source for video Daily Record YouTube

Rewind Oct 2023

Scotland’s biggest ever public inquiry and the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal the truth the the lockdown.

The full Day-2 morning session can be viewed on the inquiry website . Shelagh McCall KC presentation from 59mins.

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