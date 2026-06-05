First Minister Speaks to the Media
Comparing the Peter Murrell scandal to revelations from Scotland's biggest ever public inquiry.
Peter Murrell Scandal Jun 2026
FM horrified by the evidence.
A colossal breach of trust.
A systematic series of criminal actions.
All normal safeguards circumvented.
A very significant issue that commands a great deal of public attention.
Extensive police investigation establishes serial criminality.
Efforts made cover up crimes.
Normal systems abused.
People victims of the falsification of information to deceive.
People who raised concerns ignored.
Officials in government suffered group think.
Source for video Daily Record YouTube
Rewind Oct 2023
Scotland’s biggest ever public inquiry and the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal the truth the the lockdown.
Horrific evidence.
A colossal breach of trust.
A systematic series of criminal actions.
All normal safeguards circumvented.
Extensive police investigation launched to establish criminality.
Normal safeguarding systems abused.
People victims of the falsification of information.
People who raised concerns ignored.
Officials in government suffered group think.
The full Day-2 morning session can be viewed on the inquiry website. Shelagh McCall KC presentation from 59mins.
Source: BBC
Thanks for your attention
All feedback welcome
End
CO'n'VID MAIMING AND MURDERING FROM 2020 TIL TODAY!---‘This is Nuremberg Tribunal material’
https://youtu.be/NJJqw_R4SAI?si=5L4jVD7ZTgujUP0R
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=OAmRE2oIu4hVsOho