First Minister's Questions|28 May 2026
Peter Murrell embezzlement scandal. SNP cover up culture and North Sea gas debated.
Introduction
First Minister's Questions taken in Chamber. Session highlights.
Anas Sarwar-Leader Scottish Labour
Peter Murrell embezzlement.
SNP culture of secrecy and cover up.
Parliamentary inquiry called for.
‘‘At it’s heart is an SNP culture where secrecy became normal. Dissent dangerous and people learnt that speaking out carried a heavy price.’’
‘‘Female MSP’s bugged by SNP staff and then ignored by party leaders…Seven North Lanarkshire Councillors forced out of the party for raising concerns about pedophile Jordan Linden.’’
Malcolm Offord-Leader Reform UK Scotland
70% of North Sea oil gas imported from Norway.
Net Zero policies hindering extraction of North Sea oil and gas.
1,000 jobs/month being lost in North Sea oil and gas sector.
‘‘Today we are importing 70% of our gas from Norwegian gas fields in the North Sea over the fence from our own that we are shutting down.’’
‘‘Even the Norwegian energy Minister thinks that is daft.’’
Russell Findlay-Leader Scottish Conservatives
Toxic internal SNP culture.
New reports on embezzlement case indicate taxpayer money also stolen.
A campervan, Montblanc pens and a library purchased.
‘‘Jown Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon didn’t stop Peter Murrell they enabled him. Sturgeon WARNED SNP members to STOP asking difficult questions.’’
‘‘Their shield of protection gave Murrell a license to steal.’’
‘‘People want to know why Nicola Sturgeon wasn’t in the dock beside her husband.’’
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
Links to the GATES/CHINESE need open and honest debates/investigations!?
CHINESE!---The Scottish National Party (SNP) has faced significant political scrutiny for its ties to China through the Confucius Institute for Scotland’s Schools (CISS). The SNP-led Scottish Government has provided over £5 million in public grants to fund these Chinese language and cultural hubs in Scottish schools.The connection and the surrounding debate involve several key points:School Funding: Since 2015, the Scottish Government has given millions in grants to CISS, which is based at the University of Strathclyde and operates 22 Confucius Classroom hubs in Scottish schools.University Ties: Five Scottish universities (Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Strathclyde, and Heriot-Watt) have hosted Confucius Institutes, receiving millions in funding over the past 15 years from Hanban, the Beijing government language body.National Security Concerns: Critics, including UK-wide politicians and human rights advocates, have expressed fears that these institutes act as vehicles for Chinese state propaganda and espionage, leading to calls for their closure.The SNP's Stance: The SNP has historically defended the partnership. Former SNP leadership and education officials have argued that the hubs do not pose a security threat and play a vital role in fostering educational links, language skills, and cultural awareness.
GATES!---However, there are established, collaborative links between the Gates Foundation and Scottish-based institutions, as well as the wider Scottish Government, primarily regarding global health and agriculture:University of Edinburgh: In 2018, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation committed $40 million to the Edinburgh-based charity GALVmed to improve livestock health in impoverished nations.NHS Global Citizenship Programme: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met Bill Gates in Edinburgh to discuss global health initiatives and praise the work of NHS Scotland staff in African partner nations.Global Health Research: Academics from the University of Edinburgh work alongside and study the influence and reach of the Gates Foundation within global health governance and development spaces
WHAT ELSE HIDDEN FROM PUBLIC?