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Roy McIntosh
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Links to the GATES/CHINESE need open and honest debates/investigations!?

CHINESE!---The Scottish National Party (SNP) has faced significant political scrutiny for its ties to China through the Confucius Institute for Scotland’s Schools (CISS). The SNP-led Scottish Government has provided over £5 million in public grants to fund these Chinese language and cultural hubs in Scottish schools.The connection and the surrounding debate involve several key points:School Funding: Since 2015, the Scottish Government has given millions in grants to CISS, which is based at the University of Strathclyde and operates 22 Confucius Classroom hubs in Scottish schools.University Ties: Five Scottish universities (Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Strathclyde, and Heriot-Watt) have hosted Confucius Institutes, receiving millions in funding over the past 15 years from Hanban, the Beijing government language body.National Security Concerns: Critics, including UK-wide politicians and human rights advocates, have expressed fears that these institutes act as vehicles for Chinese state propaganda and espionage, leading to calls for their closure.The SNP's Stance: The SNP has historically defended the partnership. Former SNP leadership and education officials have argued that the hubs do not pose a security threat and play a vital role in fostering educational links, language skills, and cultural awareness.

GATES!---However, there are established, collaborative links between the Gates Foundation and Scottish-based institutions, as well as the wider Scottish Government, primarily regarding global health and agriculture:University of Edinburgh: In 2018, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation committed $40 million to the Edinburgh-based charity GALVmed to improve livestock health in impoverished nations.NHS Global Citizenship Programme: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met Bill Gates in Edinburgh to discuss global health initiatives and praise the work of NHS Scotland staff in African partner nations.Global Health Research: Academics from the University of Edinburgh work alongside and study the influence and reach of the Gates Foundation within global health governance and development spaces

WHAT ELSE HIDDEN FROM PUBLIC?

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