Introduction

First Minister's Questions taken in Chamber. Session highlights.

Anas Sarwar-Leader Scottish Labour

Peter Murrell embezzlement.

SNP culture of secrecy and cover up.

Parliamentary inquiry called for.

‘‘At it’s heart is an SNP culture where secrecy became normal. Dissent dangerous and people learnt that speaking out carried a heavy price.’’

‘‘Female MSP’s bugged by SNP staff and then ignored by party leaders…Seven North Lanarkshire Councillors forced out of the party for raising concerns about pedophile Jordan Linden.’’

Malcolm Offord-Leader Reform UK Scotland

70% of North Sea oil gas imported from Norway.

Net Zero policies hindering extraction of North Sea oil and gas.

1,000 jobs/month being lost in North Sea oil and gas sector.

‘‘Today we are importing 70% of our gas from Norwegian gas fields in the North Sea over the fence from our own that we are shutting down.’’

‘‘Even the Norwegian energy Minister thinks that is daft.’’

Russell Findlay-Leader Scottish Conservatives

Toxic internal SNP culture.

New reports on embezzlement case indicate taxpayer money also stolen.

A campervan, Montblanc pens and a library purchased.

‘‘Jown Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon didn’t stop Peter Murrell they enabled him. Sturgeon WARNED SNP members to STOP asking difficult questions.’’

‘‘Their shield of protection gave Murrell a license to steal.’’

‘‘People want to know why Nicola Sturgeon wasn’t in the dock beside her husband.’’

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End