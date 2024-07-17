‘COVID-19’ deaths by occupation

For NHS workers ‘on the front-line’ during 3 years of the pandemic in Scotland there were 57 ‘Covid’ deaths recorded across the following occupational categories, from 2020 to 2022:

NB: The data below was manually extracted from the link provided by NRS.

NO deaths in 2020…War zones?

These figures show that during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, remarkably, there were zero doctors, pharmacists or midwives who died ‘involving’ the virus (which is the broadest definition for recording a Covid death). Only two paramedics died over the three-year period.

Important to know, the NHS in Scotland employs around 160,000 staff, inclusive of 64,000 nurses.

….and there are approximately 5,000 GPs in Scotland.

Figures in perspective

During the last thee years, the total number of NHS Scotland staff ‘on the front lines’ who sadly died from causes ‘involving the virus’ was extremely small, 57 or just 0.03% of the entire workforce. This means that 99.97% of survived 'Covid–19' over the past three years.

It would have been reassuring to have such figures disseminated by the Scottish Government and Public Health officials during the pandemic. However, it seems to clear me that the facts were deliberately kept out of the spotlight to maintain a campiagn of fear. You will note there were more ‘Covid’ deaths in staff (doctors and nurses) in 2021 after the vaccination rollout.

Care workers and COVID-19

NB: The adult social care workforce in Scotland for 2020 was 134,640.

All cause mortality analysis

As you can see there were significantly more deaths from all causes occuring within the main occupations on the front-line after the vaccine rollout. Overall a 14% increase in 2021 vs above categories with Nurses, Doctors and Carers most affected. A near DOUBLING of ‘Covid’ deaths in 2021 for carers and nurses.

One in five doctors in the UK now disabled due to ‘long Covid’

As of 31 August 2023, a new survey showed that 20% of British doctors are now unable to work due to ‘long Covid’—and yet we see in Scotland, no doctor actually died involving the virus in 2020 and more deaths ensued after the vaccine rollout.

Front-line conclusions in 2023

The data clearly shows that the vast majority of staff employed by the National Health Service in Scotland were never at serious risk from the virus, and that deaths and disabilities in most front-line occupations actually increased after the Covid–19 vaccinations. A September 2023 study showed that 35% of 1,704 enrolled healthcare workers had to call in sick after Covid 'vaccination' and sick leave significantly increased with each subsequent booster.

Interestingly, around 50% of NHS staff are declining both COVID and flu vaccinations.

Safe and effective?

End

