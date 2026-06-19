Introduction

A recent Freedom of Information Act response has revealed Public Health Scotland cannot confirm if COVID-19 is a vaccine preventable disease.

Question

Dear Public Health Scotland,

‘Is COVID-19 considered to be a vaccine preventable disease in Scotland? I noted from in the latest ‘Vaccination and Immunisation Report 2025’ it is not included in the list and so am looking for an explanation.’

Page 90- https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/39106/vaccination-annual-report-2025_final.pdf

Answer

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End