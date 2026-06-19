Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Ned's avatar
Ned
8h

I remember from the outset at the government Public Health England website:

‘As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK.’

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid

It's till there.

it made no difference, they said it was and enough complied.

I have no faith in any vaccine or so called disease that 'spreads'.

Just now I'm so despondent, I hardly care anymore. Fabian Starmer looks likely to be replaced by Fabian Burnham. England is screwed. C40, WEF, Zionist, eco-carbon cultist Burnham was gung-ho about vaccine passports during covid1984. He won't care if any virus or vaccine or intermuscular transfection or whatever you wish to call it is real or not.

Friday. Trout fillet, samphire grass, leek sauce with raw cream, white wine... but first, a large vodka. Enjoy life as we can.

Oh England oh England, where art thou my England?

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
10h

My understanding is that non of the upper respiratory viruses vaccine are very effective.

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