Introduction

Freedom of Information Act Response. Published 13 April 2026.

‘Confirm whether the Scottish Government is participating in, supporting, or complicit in any SRM/geoengineering or weather modification programme affecting Scotland.’

Replies from Gillian Martin MSP and Alasdair Allan MSP.

The full FOI can be viewed here.

Thoughts

So The Scottish Government want to ditch cheap and reliable fossil fuels for ‘renewable energy systems’ like solar panels whilst simultaneously not ruling out utilising technology that will reflect the suns rays (needed to maximize power on those panels) …..back into space? 1

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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