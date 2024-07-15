NB: I wrote a series of Foi articles last year for a well known UK 'alternative' media outlet but they backed out of publishing them so i will be uploading here.

North Lanarkshire Council is the fourth-largest authority in Scotland and has a population of approximately 340,000 residents and over 150,000 households. The two main hospitals in the region are University Hospital Monklands and University Hospital Wishaw.

Pandemic impact/army deployed

In 2021 the military was deployed in to the region deal to help deal with the effects of ‘the virus’. Troops were providing additional support at both University hospitals Monklands and Wishaw.

‘’The military are providing additional support within our hospitals."

However around the time when that statement was made the data shows hospital admissions in Lanarkshire were around 15% below average with A+E running at 9% below average.

Single digits of deaths directly attributable to ‘the virus’

In 2020 there were only 5 deaths where COVID-19 was recorded as the sole cause of death on a death certificate within the two largest hospitals in North Lanarkshire.

Christmas restrictions

However over Christmas 2020 entire wards were being closed off in Wishaw hospital which itself recorded only ONE death directly from ‘the virus’ that year.

NB: Approximately 1,000 people die every year within Wishaw hospital. (see below).

In Monklands ICU staff reported being 'physically and emotionally' drained. Patients were reported being admitted in greater number early in 2021 which of note was soon after the rollout of the mass ‘vaccination’ campaign.

‘’Mae and her parents Jaramias and Sonia, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, tested positive for Covid within days of being vaccinated for their jobs.’’

All three ended up in Monklands but Mae (aged 26) was the sickest and the only member of her family admitted to intensive care.

Dr Silcock says-

"We've had twice as many admissions this time as we did in the first wave."

Was a fast tracked experimental injection ever considered causative in any of these unusual admissions especially in healthy young people ?

‘’I was there during the vaccine rollout….it’s hard to describe how unsettling it was…the amount of calls we started getting of adverse reactions….it would be one call after another.’’

-Healthcare worker-Canadian citizens COVID inquiry (statement made under oath)

Neglected NON COVID death rate

Given the concern shown by the health board over COVID-19 we can clearly see from the hospitals own data that NON COVID causes of death were responsible for most of the deaths within both hospitals since 2020 however COVID-19 was to remain front and centre of attention.

Deaths from all causes 2010-2022

In the first year of ‘the pandemic’ deaths from all causes at University Hospital Monklands was 3% BELOW the five year average and suprisingly only 2 other years (2014, 2018) since 2010 actually had fewer deaths.

Wishaw hospital 2020 was 11% (121 extra deaths) above the five year average. One of the few hospitals in Scotland with noteable excess deaths in 2020. But was all this excess all due to COVID-19?

A recent Peer-reviewed-paper in Health Economics concludes:

‘’Lockdowns did not reduce excess mortality. Mortality INCREASED following SIP policies due to Increases in non-Covid deaths due to isolation/economic hardship etc.’’

Stunning care home data-all cause mortality within council run care homes

It came as a real shock to me given the media reporting on COVID-19 running rampant in Scottish care homes….

…that in 2020 the death rate (569) within all council run North Lanarkshire care homes was within past norms.

For example many more people elderly people died in care homes 2017 (584). And although in 2020 there was a 13.5% increase over the prior 5 year average in 2015 there was a 17% increase on the prior 5 year average !

NB: North Lanarkshire is home to around 70,000 elderly people aged 65 and over.

‘COVID-19’ care home deaths

The council released data also shows there were 132 deaths listed with COVID-19 mentioned on a death certificate in 2020.

And remarkably just 10 deaths where the disease was listed as the sole cause of death on a death certificate. No deaths since at least Jan 2022.

‘’Long COVID’’ occurance in NHS Lanarkshire staff

During ‘the pandemic’ there has been alot of talk about the lingering effects of ‘the virus’ aka post COVID illness and yet self-reported data for the condition was not very common in NHS Lanarkshire (both North and South areas combined). Of the 12,000 staff employed only between 1-3% ever reported the disease over 3 years with rates doubling after the rollout of the experimental COVID Injections.

NHS Lanarkshire Staff sickness remains high

Very recently during an NHS Lanarkshire Board Meeting on 30 August 2023 Board chair Martin Hill said-

‘’The fact we are still too reliant on agency staff...i was looking at sickness absense rates.....we're way above the target.''

Sadly, the video from the meeting has since been deleted from You-tube by NHS Lanarkshire after i presume my reply was read.

The health board sickness absence rate is currently 7.5% and yet as outlined ‘Long COVID’ accounts for only 1-3% so why have rates remained stubbornly elevated ?

Sadly, despite the evidence now widely available on the proven deleterious effects of multiple doses of novel gene based injections aka COVID vaccines they are unlikely to ever be considered by NHS bosses in Lanarkshire as a reason for any illness. Quite extraordinary !

Links:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-59010932

https://scotland.shinyapps.io/phs-covid-wider-impact/

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/hospital_mortality_data_2010_202_206/response/2335745/attach/2/Hospital%20mortality%20data%202010%202023%20Tait%20June.pdf

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/hec.4737

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-55753816

https://www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/your-council/facts-and-figures/population

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/north_lanarkshire_care_home_data/response/2403063/attach/html/2/Deaths%20in%20care%20homes%20David%20Aug.doc.html

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/long_covid_staff/response/2234297/attach/html/3/Long%20Covid%20staff%20Tait%20Jan.doc.html

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ejhf.2978