Foi: Police Scotland SUDDEN DEATHS 2019-2022
Disturbing numbers of sudden deaths being reported.
Most sudden or unexplained deaths are reported to the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, within the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The Procurator Fiscal is there to direct recovery of evidence and instruct the police in carrying out further investigation.
2019-2022 data
Considering there have been 190,000 deaths in Scotland 2020-2022 i find it quite astonishing to discover 30,000 are recorded as sudden deaths requring further investigation—cause of death unknown.
You can clearly see a noteable increase in these death reports in 2020 compared to 2019 in particular after the lockdown period commencing March 23rd 2020 (NB: some care homes locked down sooner). Disturbingly unexplained deaths then increase year on year after the rollout of the experimental COVID vaccinations (commencing Dec 8th 2020). The standout months are from Dec 2020-Jan 2021 an unmistakable jump in deaths occur, with over 2,000 reports!
The sudden death process
New Zealand
Eerily this increasing trend in sudden deaths has an almost identical pattern noticed in New Zealand police data. (Foi shared on X by @HopeRising19).
I’m hopeful further data requested prior to 2019 can help shed more light on these post pandemic/mRNA numbers which by all appearances look unusually high and are cause for concern.
Please share your thoughts.
I’d like to see how many necropsy are being done. About three people I have spoken to here where I live had sudden deaths in family and were unable to arrange autopsy. One person knew of another who claimed they had to send corpse to USA to get a private autopsy. In other words is it a capacity problem or a desire to cover up the causes. It would further be great to interview confidentially pathologists to see if they have been pressured to not discover the clotting injuries.