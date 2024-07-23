NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) is the largest NHS organisation in Scotland and one of the largest in the UK. It serves a population of 1.2 million people. The Vale of one of nine main hospitals in the area.

Impact of ‘COVID’ on hospital mortality

No COVID deaths under 45yo in 3 years No vaccination benefit to lower ‘COVID’ deaths. NB: (testing was significantly scaled back in 2022 therefore less ‘COVID ‘cases’ ‘infections’ and ‘deaths’ detected.) Non COVID deaths increased after the vaccination rollout.

Deaths from all causes

Isn’t it remarkable to know that during what was cited as the most deadly pandemic in 100 years from 2020-2023 the hospital suffered it’s lowest deaths rates on record?

MSP fear mongering

Jackie Baillie, MSP for the Dumbartonshire region, a proponent of lockdown, even in 2023 was still generating mass panic in her constituents specific to Vale of Leven to facilitate (some would say illegally coerce) uptake of yet more experimental COVID vaccines. (i suggest a read at the X replies to the tweet—link below).

On X Sept 7th 2023- ‘‘Covid rates are rising. Wards at hospitals including at Vale of Leven & across Scotland are closed because of the infection. The elderly & vulnerable are trying to protect themselves & others. It is unacceptable they are turned away because Covid vaccines are not yet available.’’

From 2020-2023 as well as average mortality rates (even for the elderly) total admissions for NHS Glasgow was the lowest on record.

Where is the opposition in parliament..democracy?

End

Links:

https://www.nhsggc.scot/hospitals-services/main-hospitals/

https://x.com/jackiebmsp/status/1699860586127823089

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/mortality_data_2000_2023/response/2463144/attach/3/FOI%20Request%2019674%20Covid%20Data%20Amended%20Response.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/mortality_data_2000_2023/response/2463144/attach/html/4/FOI%20Request%2019674%20Q4.xls.html