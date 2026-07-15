Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Greta Good's avatar
Greta Good
2h

Absolutely no pressure.

Reply
Share
currer's avatar
currer
34mEdited

Signs of the times we are in. Our ruling class belong to a death cult, and killing is their preferred option. We are continually told "we cannot afford such and such" - people have no idea of the wealth that has been stolen and hoarded by these psychopaths. We can all afford a good life, and a natural death. We cannot afford billionaires who steal, and racketeer, and hoard the planet's wealth, though.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture