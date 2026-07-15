Introduction

France’s lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill allowing adults with incurable illnesses to receive lethal medication, the culmination of years of debate over end-of-life care. The National Assembly approved the measure in a 291-241 vote. Critics maintain they will continue to fight to keep it off the books.

‘‘A host of professional and religious associations..the association for the handicapped for example all standing against this bill.’’

Rapidly aging population

‘According to various estimates, assisted dying is available to some 300 million people worldwide, with euthanasia legal under certain conditions in some countries and assisted suicide allowed in others and in several US states. France has an increasingly aging population, with growing numbers of patients who require care for chronic illnesses.’

‘Assisted dying’ sweeping the world since the 2000’s

France now looks set to join the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal and Australia, USA and Canada. Italy, UK and Germany are all currently considering assisted dying for their citizens.

‘‘Belgium, the Netherlands and Colombia now allow euthanasia for children.’’

The ‘assisted dying bill’ returns to the UK on 9-11

‘End-of-life options are also being debated in the United Kingdom. A bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales will formally return to Parliament on September 11, five months after it ran out of time in parliament’s last session.’

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