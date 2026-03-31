Introduction

In light of recent revelations at BOTH Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries i thought it worth re-visitng the Neil Oliver show on GB News from 2 years ago.

‘‘It’s unbelievable testimony …it’s beyond neglect.’’

-Neil Oliver

‘‘It really is…what they are doing is lifting the lid on what happened in care homes in Spring 2020 and that is such a fundamental part of the COVID story…if that story isn’t quite the one that we’ve been told it is important that it get’s heard.’’

-Dr. Clare Craig

‘‘Jasmine, it is quite astonishing is it not that these stories are being told and by and large the general population still aren’t aware?’’

-Neil Oliver

‘‘It drives me nuts..the mainstream media is not covering it.’’

-Jasmine Birtles

‘‘Essentially what you’re saying is that quite large cohorts of people were murdered.’’

-Jasmine Birtles

‘‘Having heard all these testimonies where the stories are the same again and again and again i just think i was wrong. .there was more going on there.’’

-Dr Clare Craig

The full show including a powerful interview with Scottish COVID Bereaved member Pamela Thomas can be viewed here and also over at GBN Youtube.

2026 latest official evidence

Thoughts

Why did critics like Neil and Jasmine NOT keep upto date reporting on the inquiries and the evolving unbelievable testimony? Why are they still not talking about this if they were so annoyed by mainstream media not covering it?

Credit to Dr.Clare Craig for regular reposts on X about the inquiries. ONE account from the thousands of prominent covid critics.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End