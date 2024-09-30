Introduction

Neil’s latest full show not available to view online at GBN nor on Youtube.

Chain of events as i see them (please correct me if this is wrong).

Firstly, Neil was on GBN with popular monologues Then he got his ‘own show’ This would eventually be shown (edited to 60mins) on TV Sunday night The FULL show (2 hours) could ONLY be seen online Friday’s From sometime in September 2024 sign up to GBN online was required to watch full Neil Oliver shows online at GBN From 20 September 2024 even with signup you can no longer view full shows on GBN. No full shows on Youtube since July.

‘‘The home of free speech? So silencing Neil Oliver gradually is regarded as free speech. Shame on GB News.’’

Scottish COVID inquiry coverage to blame?

Suffice to say this intensified throttling kicked off after Neil started covering the bombshell Scottish COVID-19 inquiry testimonies and has since been unable to speak about the revelatory June 27-28 closing statements from the health and social care hearings which i’ve always found strange.

Has he now been silenced?

See video comments. Views=140,000!

Please share your thoughts.

Links:

https://www.gbnews.com/search/?q=neil+oliver

Youtube- GBN- 'People making life or death decisions did NOT have the experience' COVID Inquiry shock revelations'