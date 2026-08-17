Introduction

‘Revenues in Scotland have increased by £6.3 billion to a record £98.3 billion, according to the Government Expenditure and Revenues Scotland statistics 2025-26.

Income tax has grown particularly strongly – up by £1.5 billion – partly as a result of the decisions on taxation taken by the Scottish Government.

The notional deficit - the gap between public spending and revenues raised – also improved over the past year by 0.6 percentage points to -10.9 per cent of GDP.

The largest increases in spending in Scotland were in social protection and health.’

-gov.scot

Key points

Net fiscal balance in 2025-26 was -£25.3 billion

Scotland’s notional net fiscal balance was -10.9 per cent of GDP compared with -4.2 per cent for the UK.

The largest decrease in revenue was in North Sea taxes (-£0.4 billion).

Spending per person in Scotland in 2025-26 was £22,281 compared to £19,561 per person in the UK.

Revenue per person in Scotland of £17,718 was similar to the UK average.

The largest annual increase in total spending was in social protection +£2.1billion), and health (+£1.5 billion).

Political response

Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Craig Hoy said the figures showed “every single Scot is over £2,700 better off because we are part of a strong United Kingdom”.

He said independence “would be disastrous for the nation’s finances”.

Hoy added that the report underlined the need for the Scottish and UK governments “to finally back plans to get Britain drilling again”.

-BBC

IFS analysis

João Sousa, senior research economist at IFS, said:

‘GERS is inevitably interpreted in the context of the debate about Scotland’s constitutional future. If Scotland were to become independent, it would become responsible for managing its own public finances in full. The long-run structure of Scotland’s economy and public finances could look very different post-independence, and would depend to a large degree on future policy decisions. Nevertheless, GERS is a reasonable starting point for understanding the fiscal issues an independent Scotland would likely face on day 1. A deficit on the scale currently implied would be unsustainable and require some combination of higher taxes or lower spending – unless economic growth could be sustainably and significantly increased, which is certainly possible but far from assured.’

Overview The Scottish Sun

Click this link to read the full report Government Expenditure and Revenues Scotland statistics 2025-26.

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