Introduction

A new exhibition by Mencap reveals the human cost of people with a learning disability and autistic people wrongly locked away in mental health hospitals.

Source: Mencap Youtube

What’s the fuss about?

Acorss the country, people with a learning disability and autistic people are being detained in mental health units for long periods of time - many far from home, on average for four and a half years but sometimes for decades.

In these settings there is often high use of restraint, including pinning people to the floor, chemical injections to tranquilize people, and keeping people in isolation for months on end, leaving many more traumatised than when they arrived.

Latest data shows, within one year, people with a learning disability and autistic people in mental health hospitals were subjected to over 100,000 uses of restraint, with over a third being used against children.

The scale of restraint used against children in mental health hospitals in 2025 is very worrying. There were:

640 injections given to calm children down.

Over 38,000 uses of physical restraint on children.

Over 900 uses of chemical restraints on children.

Right now, there are about 2,000 people with a learning disability and autistic people locked away in mental health hospitals. Over 200 are children. On average people stay in mental health hospitals for nearly 5 years.

Mental Health Act

Seclusion room area

Seclusion means being kept away from things and alone. The exhibition shows what a seclusion room looks like.

Please note: you do not need to book for this exhibition, just turn up it’s free! Homes Not Hospitals: The Fight for Freedom is open to the public at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, London until the 19th March.

To lean more visit mencap.org.uk

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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