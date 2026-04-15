Introduction

So what hit us? A supply shock that is large, global, and asymmetric:

It is large because the world’s daily oil flow cut by some 13 percent , and its LNG flow by some 20 percent;

It is global because all of us now paying more for energy and with supply chains disrupted across the world;

And it is asymmetric because its impact depends on proximity to the conflict, whether you are an energy exporter or importer, and your policy space.

‘‘Given the transport restriction problems taking the total number of people in hunger to over 360 million with a problem that is potentially going to get WORSE over time because of higher fertiliser prices.’’

‘‘But now..even in our most hopeful scenario we would have a downgrade. Why? because of significant infrastructure damage, supply disruption, losses of confidence and other SCARY effects. They are already baked in.’’

‘‘Countries relying on imported oil and gas bare the brunt of the impact. ’’

Statistics

‘Ripple effects; Shortages of refined products including diesel and jet fuel, which have disrupted transportation, trade, and tourism in a world more interconnected than ever.’

Qatar's Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) refinery

‘Ras Laffan has essentially been shut since March 2, took direct hits on March 19, and could take 3‒5 years to restore to full capacity.’

Disruption to shipping and flights

‘So the reality is, we don’t truly know what the future holds for transits through the Strait of Hormuz or, for that matter, for the recovery of regional air traffic. What we do know is that growth will be slower—even if the new peace is durable.’

COVID-19 lockdown style policy responses by governments

‘Many countries putting in place emergency conservation measures—from general campaigns, to limits on private vehicle use, to remote work.’

For a more detailed breakdown of this data and more visit: IMF.org

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End