Introduction

A refreshing take by Dan Cohen on the media ‘truther’ apparatus that has grown the past 6 years. I’ve had my own suspicions ever since many alt media platforms and influencers reached out to me on email over the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry (eg: ‘great work’..‘important stuff’ etc) with instant calls to exchange phone numbers and or a podcast invite but when i refused and simply asked they help support the information i post about and they claimed to be interested in…they were never heard from again. I was even blocked when i raised their subsequent lack of interest in the inquiry.

Highlights

X platform a social engineering operation.

‘Truth’ on popular podcasts/social media platforms.

Important truths can get drowned out.

Dan’s time on Redacted.

There was no pandemic.

The full 56min video can be viewed on Dan’s YouTube channel here.

Top comment- ‘We need good information to make sense of reality and make good decisions.’

You can also subscribe to Uncaptured Media on Substack.

Thoughts

I share many of these concerns especially when it comes to exposing the events which transpired from the Spring of 2020 from world leading information (from UK and Scottish COVID-19 inquiries) and how the vast majority of testimony has been completely ignored by the mainstream and alt media/covid critic arena BUT they will report on (UK inquiry in particular) and always tell you about how it’s a whitewash or keep consistent focus on COVID vaccinations (including many books and documentaries) not what happened before.

And as Dan says, sure important information (like the inquiries) may get the odd mention on a show but without consistent follow ups it is very quickly lost in the noise amongst other topics!

H/T to Renee Green who has wrote several excellent articles related to all this 1 2 3 4 5 and Karin Schroeder with her consistent on point analysis and Adam Dimond Dr Ros Jones and Freedom Podcast for saying it like it is.

Thanks for your attention

All feedback Welcome

End