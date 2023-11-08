In 2023 we are all too familiar with the cries from the media and politicians of the climate change/crisis phenomenon and what we must do (and usually give up) as free men and women to mitigate this emergency. Scotland for instance is committed to be a world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and has set an ambitious target to become 'Net Zero' by 2045, five years ahead of the rest of the UK. Scotland was also the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency.

https://www.scotianomics.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/0519-The-Economics-of-Climate-Change.pdf

‘’We’re working to reduce emissions of all major greenhouse gases by at least 75% by 2030. By 2040, we’re committed to reduce emissions by 90%, with the aim of reaching net zero by 2045 at the latest. The UN praised Scotland’s “inspiring level of ambition” – and these ambitious targets, enshrined into law, are firmly backed up by our bold plan.’’

‘’A just transition to net zero – reducing emissions in a way that’s fair and leaves no one behind – is central to securing a green recovery from COVID, and is embedded in Scotland’s climate change legislation.’’ https://www.snp.org/net-zero-by-2045/

Billions in spending to solve a problem with no certain outcome

A recent freedom of information act response reveals the following:

‘’successive Scottish Budgets have demonstrated a commitment to the centrality of a just transition to a net zero and climate resilient Scotland - the 2023/24 Budget includes over £2.2 billion of investment in this regard.’’

and remarkably…

‘’The Scottish Government has not calculated the impact on global temperature from Scotland achieving net-zero emissions.’’

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/1005902/response/2391190/attach/3/Response%20202300367656.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

But just how accurate are the claims made for a climate and nature crisis in Scotland and for CO2 to effectively become an enemy of humanity and the state ?

Not suprisingly the Scottish Green Party are stauch advocates of such a climate and nature emergency. Debate on this topic is not encouraged.

https://twitter.com/MaggieChapman/status/1702233739252670472

And yet the facts show humans have rarely if even been safer from natural disasters. The chance of a person dying in a natural catastrophe—earthquake, flood, drought, storm, wildfire, landslide, or epidemic—has declined by nearly 99 percent since the 1920s and 1930s.

https://ourworldindata.org/natural-disasters

’’we are not only in a climate crisis but a nature emergency. Nature in Scotland has declined over the last 30 years.’’

-Lorna Slater Sept-2023

See video.

SNP MSP Mairi Mcallan recently visited St Bernard’s Primary School in Glasgow where she spoke to pupils about what we can do to take action on the climate and nature crisis.

‘’a big and scary problem particularly as they grow up they are going to have to continue to live with’’

-Mairi Mcallan Sept-2023

However Scotlands natural world is not in crisis

Contrary to the statements from the Scottish Greens, MSPs Lorna Slater and Mairi Mcallan Scotland’s natural world is doing well. A returned foi response from Scottish Natural Heritage linked to the following data.

‘From 1994 to 2019, the average abundance of 337 species of bird, mammals, butterflies and moths was stable. Average abundance shows peaks in 1995, 2004, 2010 and 2019. Between 2016 and 2019 the indicator increased by 14%.’’

https://www.nature.scot/doc/official-statistics-marine-and-terrestrial-species-indicators-experimental-statistic

And in contrast to the 24% decline cited by the Scottish Greens in fact from 1994 to 2016 the occupancy of 2,466 species of invertebrate, lichen and bryophyte has actually increased by 24% and remained stable.

Marine life species-some of highest levels ever recorded

Four of the five groups of marine species monitories show a significant increase in abundance. Since 1998 ray-finned fish increased by 95%. The other fish group, sharks and relatives increased by 301% over the same period, and cephalopods and a small grouping of other invertebrates (including bialves and crustaceans) increased by 398% and 99%.

NB: of the 212 species included in this figure they only represent approximately 3.2% of the 6,500 species found in Scottish seas. Life is therefore guaranteed to be far more abundant than as shown.

The good news continues-Booming butterfly numbers

For the last quarter of a century there has been no negative change in relation to 133 species of birds ( now 20% above 1994 levels), 25 species of butterflies, 9 species of mammals and 170 species of moths. The indicator line for butterflies has increased since 1994 and between 2016 to 2019 a rapid increase occurred from 101% above the baseline level to 337% above.

Mammals are not going extinct

The indicator for Scottish mammals has shown little change over the 25-year period, and in 2019 it was 3% above levels recorded in 1994.

Insects and freshwater species also thriving

Freshwater invertebrates are 198% above 1994 baseline level in 2015. Terrestrial invertebrates (excluding insects) 13% above 1994 levels. The average occupancy of terrestrial insects has increased slowly since 1994, finishing at 26% above the baseline, as has that for bryophytes, which ends 40% above the baseline.

What about ‘Climate crisis’ temperatures ?

First Minister Humza Yousaf at the first Scottish Global Dialogues lecture given at the Signet Library, Edinburgh on 24 August 2023 said:

‘’Last month was, according to the UN, the hottest July ever recorded in human history. Scotland has not been immune to that – over this summer, we have seen some significant wildfires. We’ve received a number of warnings around water scarcity. Just think about that – in Scotland, in dreich, wet Scotland, we have warnings of water scarcity. Let that sink in.’’ -https://www.gov.scot/publications/first-ministers-speech-first-scottish-global-dialogues-lecture/

This speech was ‘hot on the heels’ of the United Nation Secretary-General António Guterres dire warning of ‘‘global boiling’’ and how scientists agree ‘’humans are to blame.’’

If these statements from the First Minister and the UN Secretary General are true then why are:

1.Deaths from fire and number of fires in Scotland at historic lows

According to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service since 2020 fatalities due to fire and fire incidence are lower now than at any-time since records began. Most of these fires are also started deliberately and nothing to do with climate.

‘’In 2021-22, 58.9% of fires in Scotland were recorded as having been deliberately set.’’- Scottish Fire and Rescue

Most deaths from fire also occur within dwellings due to faulty electrical appliances and again nothing to do with climate change.

‘’There were 42 fire fatalities this year…32 these occurring in dwelling fires.’’

-Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

‘’ The main source of ignition in accidental dwelling fires was cooking appliances,

with 2,276 (58.8%) fires resulting from this source.’’

-Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

https://www.firescotland.gov.uk/about/statistics/

Contrast these facts with the following panic laden speech from Maggie Chapman in the Scottish parliament Nov 10th 2022 in relation to fires (in particular those ‘last summer’) occuring in Scotland due to what she claims is from climate change.

2.Outdoors fire have not increased beyond 2010 levels

Despite the hysteria and the recent Cannich Hill fire cited by the BBC as possibly the largest ever recorded in the UK https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-65765053 the number of outdoor fires reported in Scotland are not unprecedented and within historical norms.

‘’Outdoor fires are influenced by a number of factors, including weather conditions.

Due to this, there is no clear overall long-term trend in outdoor fires.’’

-Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

The Cannich Hill fire has now been confirmed on a recent Foi (1st Nov 2023) as having been started accidentally.

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/1009683/response/2458609/attach/4/008009%2028052023.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

4.Flooding only recently on the increase

Only in the most recent year has there been a noteable increase in flooding incidents. Whether this is anything to do with human induced climate change due to rising CO2 levels and fossil fuel use is questionable.

The serious flooding incident reported from december 2022 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-64118732 has been confirmed by Scottish Fire and Rescue as the result of, ironically, of too much cold leading to burst pipes. I surmise any forecast temperature increases from climate change could have help to prevent this ?

‘’In December 2022 we attended nearly 10 times this average. This was mainly due to a surge in burst water pipes in the Glasgow area after a sustained cold period (14th to 18th Dec).’’

-Scottish Fire and Rescue

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/fire_statistics#incoming-2409054

4.No new reservois built in decades

Annual rainfall totals in Scotland has been stable for the last quarter of a century and not once in Scotland’s history has an official drought been declared despite a growing population, unchecked ‘global boiling’ and no new reservois built for 40 years !

Foi- ‘’Scottish Water have no record of ever officially declaring a water

shortage to the Scottish Government.’’ https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/water_statistics#incoming-2341923

Foi- ‘’Megget Reservoir, built to serve Edinburgh, was the last large

earth embankment to be built. Construction works started around 1976 and the reservoir went into service around 1983.’’

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/1001021/response/2366805/attach/3/230714%20Final%20Response%20Issued.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

As you can see below there is no catastrophic climate impacts destabilising temperatures or annual rainfall in Scotland.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/367853/scotland-average-temperature/

5.Scotland’s water quality is now at it’s highest ever level

Despite the widespread use of fossil fuels and rising CO2 Scottish water has never been safer to drink and outdoor bathing waters are on the increase.

‘’Scotland’s water quality is at its highest level ever, with 87% of our water environment rated as good or better.’’ - SEPA

The MET Office data

Historical data taken directly from the MET Office over a longer 130 year time period (and using a 0.5c incriment y-axis) shows summer temperatures have risen on average only about 1.5C since 1890. As a lifelong native Scot any increases in warming weather are most welcome. I fail to see any catastrophic downsides of some extra warmth to an often damp and cold country.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-temperature-rainfall-and-sunshine-time-series

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/historic-station-data

Net Zero mission accomplished ?

Unknown to many Scots is that even today with all available fossil fuels in use Scotland only contributes 0.1% towards global CO2 emissions (China around 28%) and yet the government has committed to spending BILLIONS towards reaching ‘net zero’ goals by rapidly phasing out fossil fuels all with no certain outcome it will even help to lower global temperatures. Is this money well spent ?

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/916189/response/2186093/attach/3/Response%20202200329870.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

Money that surely would be better put to use on other areas to improve public life such as schools, roads, the flagging NHS, reducing the record levels of homelessness https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-64464412, maintaining vital public services (which are now under constant threat of closure) https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-66954929 https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/in-your-area/lanarkshire/east-kilbride-community-up-arms-31140299 and protecting the public from terrorism. https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scottish-police-federation-chief-warns-31247983. As of November 2023 MSPs are now warning Scotland could run out of money. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/61a094de-7bfb-11ee-913f-d6ccb3352dd1?shareToken=399bebaa1daee3815266f097af26e99f

Belief over logic

One has to conclude what possible effect could a small country like Scotland hope to achieve to help lower global temperatures when our contribution to total C02 is so small to begin with ? In the meantime we see super-power nations like China and India are expanding coal power use.

and who now emit more greenhouse gases than the US an EU combined. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/10/06/energy-transition-peak-oil-coal-green-india-china/

‘’China continues to permit 1 to 2 new coal-fired power plants every week.’’

- David Blackmon-energy expert with 40 year career in the US energy industry

If fossil fuels were truly endangering life on Earth would these countries carry on with such reckless abandon ?

Nord Stream 2 attack-record methane emissions

I also recall the bombing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline carried out by the USA (according to Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Seymour Hersch) in September 2022

which released hundreds of thousands of tons of methane into the atmosphere. A greenhouse gas 28x more potent than CO2. Why would the most committed country in the world vs tackling the climate crisis

willfully cause such an act of harm if the planet was in peril caused by the same gas ?

"This is not a small amount of gas, and represents a reckless emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere’’

-Grant Allen, professor of Atmospheric Physics at the University of Manchester.

https://www.sciencealert.com/experts-estimate-the-scale-of-the-nord-stream-pipelines-methane-leak

A warming Scotland, surely positive news ?

I aruge instead of a climate crisis it would be actually be beneficial for Scotland to have increased temperatures. For instance there would be longer growing seasons for food. Even now we see cereal production in Scotland for the last 5 years is at record levels without farmers expanding land use.

https://www.gov.scot/publications/cereal-oilseed-rape-harvest-2023-first-estimates/

The predicted warming climate for Scotland would mean less or even no snow and ice in winter and therefore less car accidents, falls and broken bones and as a result releiving pressure on an already overwhelmed NHS. Vitamin D levels would be increased and the overall burden of disease lowered further still. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/7/2097 Councils would save money not required to grit streets and roads and there would be less burst pipes due to cold. Fewer elderly may die from hypothermia and falls both of which are serious seasonal issues. https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/20061105.age-scotland-warns-pensioners-forced-choose-heating-eating-cost-living-crisis/

‘’The rate of falls in those aged 65 and over has increased from 19.9 per 1,000 in 2010/11 to 22.6 per 1,000 in 2019/20. 85% of unintentional injuries in this age group were due to falls.’’

- Public Health Scotland

https://publichealthscotland.scot/publications/unintentional-injuries/unintentional-injuries-hospital-admissions-year-ending-31-march-2020-deaths-year-ending-31-december-2019/

On the Adaptation Scotland website significant benefits to a warmer nation are admitted:

1-‘’A warming climate may provide more opportunity to be outdoors and enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle, while reducing mortality in winter.’’

2-‘’A warming climate has the potential to improve growing conditions in Scotland and increase the productivity of our agriculture and forestry.’’

I fail to see why the more predictable benefits of such a change would not outweigh any of the more unpredictable modelled/projected negatives. Even with more heat forecast, rainfall is also predicted to be in abundance therefore ‘water scarcity’ cited by The First Minister would not be an issue. Spending some money building more reservois to capture these forecast heavy rains and improving drainage would certainly be helpful.

I would also argue the seven points listed below on the left are predominanly positive for Scotland not negative ?

https://www.adaptationscotland.org.uk/why-adapt/climate-trends-and-projections

It is also evident without having to implement LEZs, https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/motors/11181867/glasgow-lez-under-spotlight-increase-dangerous-pollutants/ electric cars for all and bans on gas boliers https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/scotland-oil-gas-boilers-new-homes-b2136929.html in favour of expensive heat pumps during a cost of ‘living’ (lockdown) crisis https://www.ovoenergy.com/guides/energy-guides/heat-pump-costs Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions have dropped considerably since 1990 and are now at record lows.

‘’All sectors (including agriculture) have demonstrated a reduction in emissions since 1990.’’

- Scottish Government

Cleanest air on record

Also unreported is that Scotland’s air is now the cleanest in decades and likely since records began without LEZs https://ourworldindata.org/outdoor-air-pollution which ironically since implementation have allowed for pollution levels in Glasgow to increase. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12477835/Levels-air-pollutant-nitrogen-dioxide-increases-Scotlands-low-emissions-zone.html

‘’Scotland enjoys a high level of air quality, and over the past three decades levels of the main air pollutants have declined significantly.’’

-Scottish Government

https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/progress-report/2023/09/cleaner-air-scotland-2-2022-23-progress-report/documents/cleaner-air-scotland-2-annual-progress-report-2022-2023/cleaner-air-scotland-2-annual-progress-report-2022-2023/govscot%3Adocument/cleaner-air-scotland-2-annual-progress-report-2022-2023.pdf

And no deaths have been recorded from air pollution in Scotland.

‘’There is an ICD-10 code which can be used to capture deaths where the deceased had exposure to air pollution (Z58.1), however, this was not recorded on any death certificate in the period you have specified.’’

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/967385/response/2280208/attach/2/NRS%20FOI%20202300349806%20D%20Tait%20Vehicle%20emissions%20Response%2004%20April%202023.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.gov.scot/publications/scottish-greenhouse-gas-statistics-2021/

Arson is not proof of a climate crisis

The First Minister continued his Signet Library speech with….

‘’even worse consequences have been felt elsewhere. We’ve seen drought, of course, in the Horn of Africa, wildfires in Greece, Hawaii of course, and Canada – our sympathies go to each and every single person that has been affected by those extreme weather events.’’

And again in Sept 19th 2023 he re-iterrated a similar statement when in New York-

‘’Ask those in Greece, Italy and Spain who were engulfed in wildfires.’’

https://twitter.com/HumzaYousaf/status/1704197944029634729

However the wildfires in Greece https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66612781 Canada https://globalnews.ca/news/9946231/quebec-man-charged-chibougamou-forest-fire-arson/ Spain https://www.euronews.com/2023/04/01/officials-say-arson-behind-wildfires-in-northern-spain and Italy https://www.cbsnews.com/news/italy-fire-drone-arson-suspect-arrest-calabria-wildfires-europe-algeria/ were largely due to arson events and not climate change. A very disturbing oversight by the First Minister.

In Hawaii the cause of the fire has yet to be conclusively determined but many locals have blamed faulty power lines with the company Hawaiian Electric now set to be sued over the incident. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/26/hawaii-wildfires-possible-cause-bare-power-lines

Undeterred by these facts on the 22nd September 2023 the First Minsters rhetoric changed from the world facing a climate crisis to now a ‘climate catastrophe.’

‘’to show global leadership in the face of the climate catastrophe we are facing.’

_Humza Yousaf

Worthy of note is that only a tiny fraction of people in the world now die from drought conditions which is even more remarkable when you consider there are about 5-6 billion more humans in the 2020s than in the 1900s. https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/world-population-by-year/

https://ourworldindata.org/natural-disasters

Global temperatures also appear as follows when scaled by more sensible incriments of 10F (potentially harmful to humans) instead of 0.5C used by the MET office and others (very unlikely to be harmful to humans).

Are politicians more loyal to the UN than the electorate ?

It’s becoming clear to me as we have seen with ‘the COVID pandemic’ narrative our politicians along with non governmental organisaitons like the WWF and UN are exacerbating the threat posed by climate change (aka the weather) said to be caused by excess CO2 emissions to instil permanent behavioural changes in society and even democracy itself. Robust debate on this issue which would be a hallmark of any strong democracy is not encouraged. Terms like ‘climate denier’ are often used to deter discussion. https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/features/6-minute-english_2023/ep-230309

In this undercover clip CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester, describes how, as soon as the public are no longer scared of "Covid", "climate change" will take center stage as to terrify people into submission.

Why also are the Scottish government using phrases like ‘leave no one behind’ which are widely promoted slogans The World Economic Forum and The United Nations ? I cannot recall ever crossing a voting slip for any of these organisations to dictate how i should live my life for the next 20+ years. Here is a list of 85 videos of MSP's (from all parties) declaring their support for UN SDGs sustainable development goals.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvdbv9bmQgsyeuU59XhFj5hHBEvP-kPue

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/08/the-green-energy-transition-leave-no-one-behind/

https://unsdg.un.org/2030-agenda/universal-values/leave-no-one-behind

https://www.snp.org/net-zero-by-2045/

Final thoughts

Why are the above positive datasets and more optimistic views on the state of the planet ommitted from the public arena if this is all about the betterment of humanity ? A fantastic presentation below on more climate data presented here by Ivor Cumins.

Yet another example is MIT researchers in Science Advances confirms that the planet harbors a “stabilizing feedback” mechanism that acts over hundreds of thousands of years to pull the climate back from the brink, keeping global temperatures within a steady, habitable range. https://news.mit.edu/2022/earth-stabilizing-temperature-1116

Like many people i know, i consider myself a lover of nature and environmentalist and yet everything about the ‘climate crisis’ agenda i find deeply disturbing https://www.bigissue.com/culture/tv/chris-packham-break-the-law-review-climate-activism/ and over time it has become increasing clear to me this is more about assuming total and permanent control over people’s lives. This is a view increasingly being shared by many scientists, academics, politicians and more recently award-winning journalist, Alex Newman who stated:

‘’The "human-induced climate change" narrative is merely a pretext for totalitarian globalists to control every aspect of your life, under the guise of "saving the planet".

-Alex Newman Liberty Sentinel Media CEO

‘’climate change alarmism, and our miserably failed response to the pandemic are all designed to create a state of fear so that the globalists can control our lives.’’

-US Senator Ron Johnson

And a global network of over 1,600 scientists and professionals including two NOBEL LAUREATES have stated:

‘There is no climate emergency’

https://clintel.org/world-climate-declaration/

Lastly, i highly recommend the following documentary from Independent researcher & writer Ben Pile which further seperates climate facts from hysteria.

Do what i say not as i do in 2023

Despite the ‘climate catastrophe’ The First Minster of Scotland has just travelled by plane 3,000 miles to New York to discuss the climate crisis caused by excessive use of fossil fuels and how Scotland can be a world leader in net zero committments. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-66842054

"We are collectively guilty of catastrophic negligence and our children have every right to be angry and they have every right, quite frankly, not to forgive us if we do not step up.’’ - Humza Yousaf

So to recap, the most recent ‘climate crisis’ real world data for Scotland demonstrates:

1.Most of nature is doing well and increasing in abundance

2.No significant unusual changes in temperatures the last quarter of a century

3.No unusual changes in annual rainfall totals for nearly 30 years

4.Record low greenhouse gas emissions

5.Safest and cleanest air on record

6.Safest and cleanest water quality on record

7.Record low deaths from fire

8.Record low total fires

9.Record cereal crops yields grown on less land

10.Any projected increasing temperatures over the next 25 years are likely to contribute a net benefit to society

Here is yet more positive news about the state of the natural world in Scotland and further afield not worthy of any mention by the First Minister or the UN.

Golden eagles in Scotland at highest levels in 300 years

https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/66707883

Wildcats thriving in Scottish Highlands

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-67100886

Scotland’s forests are the largest they have been for 900 years https://www.newstatesman.com/chart-of-the-day/2022/04/scotlands-forests-are-the-largest-they-have-been-for-900-years

Rare butterflies thriving in England after reintroduction bid

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-65914384

'Extinct' butterfly species reappears in UK

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65804939

Carnivorous plants return to Lancashire peatland after 100 years https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/sep/14/carnivorous-plants-return-to-lancashire-peatland-after-100-years

5,000 new species found in the Pacific Ocean

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65722878

Snow leopard numbers up 35% in Bhutan https://www.worldwildlife.org/press-releases/bhutan-announces-a-milestone-achievement-with-a-39-5-increase-in-snow-leopard-numbers

Global rhino numbers rebound https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/sep/22/rhino-numbers-rebound-as-global-figures-reveal-a-win-for-conservation-aoe

A 2023 survey report on elephants in the Kavango-Zambèze Transfrontier Area shows that elephant populations there are stable at 227,900 individuals. https://www.afrik21.africa/en/south-africa-kavango-zambeze-an-area-of-stability-for-elephants/

One of Europe’s Most Endangered Birds Is Bouncing Back https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/one-of-europes-most-endangered-birds-is-bouncing-back-180982835/

More wild Atlantic salmon found in U.S. rivers than any time in the past decade https://apnews.com/article/salmon-rivers-maine-recovering-endangered-fishing-174eb09c19652bcd54d4d9ee9dec2dae?

Peregrine falcons, once extremely endangered restored throughout the Midwest.https://www.thegazette.com/environment-nature/peregrine-falcons-once-extremely-endangered-now-stable-in-iowa-skies/

New Research Reveals Scale and Success of Seabird Recovery Efforts Worldwide https://www.nature.org/en-us/newsroom/ca-seabird-recovery/

Record-breaking number of green sea turtle nests found on Texas beaches this year https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/trending/article/record-green-sea-turtles-nests-texas-beaches-18302825.php

Contrast this information with the most recent doom laden report on the ‘climate/nature emergency’ from Public Health Scotland:

‘’The climate and ecological emergency is here. Every continent in the world has now been affected by extreme weather events. Our changing climate is affecting the quality of the air we breathe, the security of food and water and the spread of infectious diseases. It is undermining the building blocks of health and wellbeing and threatening our way of life. In parallel, natural habitats and species are being lost at an unprecedented rate.’’

https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/22286/phs-climate-change-and-sustainability-strategic-plan_english_sep2023.pdf

What exactly do our children need to be terrified of and are billions being spent on a largely non existent problem ?

Some opinions even go so far as to state it is misplaced ‘net zero’ policies themselves that will be a far more dangerous threat to the future of humanity.

‘’‘Just Stop Oil’ might be a slick and catchy slogan, but its consequences would be devastating for millions of people.’’

https://www.spiked-online.com/2023/09/17/net-zero-is-a-threat-to-human-civilisation/?mc_cid=de57629182

Dr. Euan Mearns very recently penned this message to the Aberdeen Press and Journal which corroborates my own thinking which i laid out above several weeks beforehand.

https://co2coalition.org/2023/10/13/scotlands-energy-needs-blown-off-course-by-fantasy-of-wind-power/

‘’We can assume that Scotland accounted for about 10% of the UK total, in other words we account for 0.1% of the global total (that is one thousandth). It is wrong to argue that eliminating this tiny amount is going to make any difference to global climate, let alone to suggest that we are engaged in a fight to save the global climate. This kind of groundless scaremongering is evidently harming the mental health of our children.’’

In ending, i strongly agree on one point made by The First Minister and that is for ourselves and future generations this is an issue we cannot afford to get wrong

especially as Glasgow City Council leader Susain Aitken https://news.stv.tv/west-central/glasgow-city-council-leader-to-attend-cop28-in-dubai and The First Minister Humza Yousaf https://news.stv.tv/politics/humza-yousaf-to-travel-to-dubai-to-attend-cop28-climate-summit are both set to fly to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai this December.

Please use this information to challenge your MPs/MSPs if you feel as strongly as i do about these issues, given there are over 24,000 articles on the Scottish government website o the ‘climate crisis’ which likely exclude most of the positive points noted above.

The hysteria around nature decline in Scotland continues as of November 2023 MSP Monia Lennon is calling for 20 year prison sentences for ecocide. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-67356905

Ms Lennon said action was needed as "Scotland is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world".