Introduction

Jacqui Deevoy interviews Moira Brown about her experiences as a COVID critic from 2020 and how an undercover policing operation impacted her life.

Undercover policing in Scotland ‘absolutely rife.’

Operation Talla.

Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry.

Use of aliases.

Undercover Policing Inquiry

As mentioned by Moira, The Undercover Policing Inquiry was set up in 2015 to get to the truth about undercover policing across England and Wales since 1968 and provide recommendations for the future.

This was in response to independent reviews by Mark Ellison QC, which found “appalling practices in undercover policing”. In a statement that accompanied the publication of the Inquiry’s terms of reference, Theresa May said:

The Chairman delivered his opening remarks on 28th July 2015.

House of Lords

The House of Lords discussed Covert Human Intelligence Sources 17th July 2026..

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End